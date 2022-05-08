Gender Dysphoria: When Politics Influences Science

A medical textbook removed a gender dysphoria term after it was cited by Florida, according to an email obtained by Fox News Digital.

The definition that was removed from a bestselling medical textbook by Merck Manual per an archived site from April 21, 2022 mentioned that "Gender dysphoria is characterized by a strong, persistent cross-gender identification associated with anxiety, depression, irritability, and often a wish to live as a gender different from the one associated with the sex assigned at birth." It was removed after the Florida Department of Health cited it in a recent guidance advising against gender transitions for children and adults.

The director of Merck Manuals asked the Florida Department of Health to modify their guidance based on the textbook’s update to align with the woke’s definition of gender.

As Jon Brown pointed out for Fox News, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was responding to new guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

To fit with today’s woke inclusive agenda, those new “gender affirming” guidance from the Biden administration includes social affirmation at any age. Plus the use of hormone therapy, puberty blockers and irreversible surgery that is “typically used in adulthood or case-by-case basis in adolescence.” In other words, it is no longer a medical disease to think you were born the wrong gender.

The textbook also addresses the prior definition of gender dysphoria, saying the term is no longer in favor of modern terminology. This is also while claiming it can be offensive and inaccurate towards many people, or in this case, the woke Left.

Lapado responded to the insanity by alleging Merck’s action was “medical activism disguised as medical advancement.” He continued to say “medicine cannot be a weapon used to divide communities,” vowing that “Florida’s guidance will not change due to political pressure.”

Where have we seen this before? ??



Political activism disguised as scientific advancement.



Medicine cannot be a weapon used to divide communities, and Florida’s guidance will not change due to political pressure. pic.twitter.com/6JXRFYJbBp — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) May 5, 2022

Gender neutral language is the latest to have the woke mob up in arms. Even the U.S. Congress revised 14 of its terms. Father, daughter, son and mother are just some of what has been eliminated in the House rules in January of last year.

This is stupid.



Signed,



- A father, son, and brother https://t.co/bG9SlRAy6N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 2, 2021

It appears that the Biden administration has had its sights set from the start with an agenda that promotes not only woke language, but this so-called “gender affirming” guidance, including and especially for children.

The White House was very active in promoting this woke guidance for "Transgender Day of Visibility" on March 31, though that is only one recent example.