Hollywoke Actor Viciously Mocked for Saying Miscarriages Shouldn’t Be Mourned

Another celebrity is giving his thoughts on a topic he would seemingly know nothing about, given he is a male. Although according to the liberals, anyone can bear a child.

This is a change of tone for me on here but I don’t think anybody actually believes fetuses are people. I think they’re lying. There are almost 1,000,000 miscarriages each year in America, it happens to almost everybody. But we’re not constantly getting invited to the funerals. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

Nobody’s passing laws to reduce miscarriages, they’re not holding rallies, and Justice Alito gave ZERO DOLLARS of his $4 million net worth toward research on aneuploidy, which causes 60% of them. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

We rarely talk about miscarriages even though they happen to basically everybody you know. They’re devastating, but not because of souls. Nobody talks about how they can’t wait to be reunited with their fetus in heaven because they don’t actually believe that. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

Comedy writer Alex Falcone took to his Twitter account to justify abortion in lieu of the leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court that looks to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Falcone was confident enough to believe people don’t actually care about unborn fetuses who are miscarried, citing his own evidence that if it were true, people would have to go to thousands of funerals each year.

But, contrary to Falcone's points, if we follow the science, a baby is created from the moment that conception takes place. At that moment, a new set of DNA is formed. In other words, at any point during pregnancy, whether it is week one or week 40, there is a living person involved. An unborn child's heartbeat begins to beat by about six weeks.

Falcone felt he needed to further reiterate his appalling message. The next day, he doubled down calling religious people wackos and touting the fact his rant was popular.

There should be a twitter feature where people can only respond after they've donated to aneuploidy research or lobbied for universal free pre-natal care. — Alex Falcone (@alex_falcone) May 5, 2022

It did get onto people’s radar, though it wasn't because people agreed with him. Even pro-choice advocates called him out.

Making fun of people for having miscarriages is, of course, not wildly popular. https://t.co/qEhKUKSKYA — max (@MaxNordau) May 5, 2022

I dunno man, you could actually listen to women who’ve actually experienced a miscarriage rather than *gestures wildly*. — Billy Schultz ???? (@bschultzy) May 5, 2022

This might be the weakest cope ever. — KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) May 5, 2022

Falcone is not the first elitist to give their unwanted, tone-deaf opinion on the matter. Singer Phoebe Bridgers touted the abortion she had while on tour, saying how “easy” it was, as she also encouraged people to donate to pro-abortion groups. To add insult to injury, Falcone made a similar move as Bridgers, as he doubled down, also claiming he would be donating to a pro-abortion group for every "dumb" response.