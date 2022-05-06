Pro-Life

Hollywoke Actor Viciously Mocked for Saying Miscarriages Shouldn’t Be Mourned

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: May 06, 2022 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Hollywoke Actor Viciously Mocked for Saying Miscarriages Shouldn’t Be Mourned

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Another celebrity is giving his thoughts on a topic he would seemingly know nothing about, given he is a male. Although according to the liberals, anyone can bear a child. 

Comedy writer Alex Falcone took to his Twitter account to justify abortion in lieu of the leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court that looks to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Falcone was confident enough to believe people don’t actually care about unborn fetuses who are miscarried, citing his own evidence that if it were true, people would have to go to thousands of funerals each year.  

But, contrary to Falcone's points, if we follow the science, a baby is created from the moment that conception takes place. At that moment, a new set of DNA is formed. In other words, at any point during pregnancy, whether it is week one or week 40, there is a living person involved. An unborn child's heartbeat begins to beat by about six weeks. 

Falcone felt he needed to further reiterate his appalling message. The next day, he doubled down calling religious people wackos and touting the fact his rant was popular. 

It did get onto people’s radar, though it wasn't because people agreed with him. Even pro-choice advocates called him out. 

Falcone is not the first elitist to give their unwanted, tone-deaf opinion on the matter. Singer Phoebe Bridgers touted the abortion she had while on tour, saying how “easy” it was, as she also encouraged people to donate to pro-abortion groups. To add insult to injury, Falcone made a similar move as Bridgers, as he doubled down, also claiming he would be donating to a pro-abortion group for every "dumb" response.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mazie Hirono Gets Dragged Over Idiotic Abortion Tweet
Matt Vespa

Total Victory: Judge Rules Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Qualified for Re-election
Matt Vespa
Here's Another Underreported Biden Crisis That's Emerging Due to the Supply Chain Fiasco
Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Panics as Her Approval Rating Plunges
Sarah Arnold
Americans are About to be Flooded With the Term 'Pregnant People'
Katie Pavlich
Pro-Choice Senator Will Not Vote For Democrats’ Abortion Rights Legislation
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular