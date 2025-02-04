Why Trump Hosting Netanyahu at the White House Is Significant
Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk: USAID Is 'A Deep State Slush Fund'

Salem News Channel
Salem News Channel  |  February 04, 2025 12:52 PM
AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File

Charlie Kirk explains that USAID is a huge waste of money and is basically a deep state slush fund and praises Marco Rubio's work this past week.




Charlie Kirk: What is USAID? USAID is not a government agency that you'd be talking about very much. Stands for the United States Agency for International Development.

You see, part of the whole idea of America First is examining the finances of our government and asking very simple, fundamental questions. Why are we spending money on this? Is this a good idea?

Why are we doing this? USAID is a grift. It is a grift.

The amount of money that we spend on USAID is shocking. Shocking to most people. We are talking about tens of billions of dollars, at least 50 billion dollars that we know of. And when you dive into some of the examination of the money, we're talking about funding hit pieces on our own citizens.

Today, there is some major and massive breaking news of President Trump fulfilling the mandate. President Trump going all in with the help of Elon Musk and Marco Rubio. Boom. 15,000 people being put on administrative leave. Sorry, you can go work from home.

Now, that is the precursor to potentially being able to terminate them. This is a deep state slush fund.

There was an entire division of USAID funding LGBTQIA-plus programs in Asia.

Being gay in Asia is what your taxpayer dollars were funding. And I got a brag by someone in the administration right now. Someone who's been a 10, someone who's been a 10, is Marco Rubio.

Marco Rubio has been a 10 out of 10. I've known Marco for awhile. We really got to know each other the last six months.

He's come on the show. Spent time with him. Went to Greenland with his chief of staff, Mike Needham. And Marco has been, boom, every day, new country. Today, El Salvador, other day, Panama.

He's now the acting director of USAID. Now, you might think, "oh, USAID, it helps all these countries." It's a bunch of malarkey, BS, balderdash, rubbish.

You want to go help a country? Go donate to Samaritan's Purse. Go donate to private charities.

This is a deep state slush fund to make foreign tin pot dictators rich. To make Zelensky and his oligarch friends be able to buy $100,000 of Hermes and Chanel purses. This is nothing more than wire transfers to the worst, ugliest people on the planet or to get us involved in foreign wars.

