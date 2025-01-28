VIP
Tom Homan and Chris Stigall React To Selena Gomez Crying Over Deportations

Salem News Channel  |  January 28, 2025 11:27 PM
Tom Homan responds to Selena Gomez crying over deportations.



Chris Stigall: Not everybody's smiling. Here's Selena Gomez on her social media having a, a freakout session. This went viral yesterday.

Selena Gomez: I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, they don't understand. I'm so sorry. I wish I could do something that I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything I can.

Chris Stigall: Yeah. Tom Homan. Usual badass that he is, responding to this in classic Tom Homan fashion last night.

Fox News Anchor: What do you say to those who are out there saying that that these are everyday people, these are families that are being attacked and dragged out of their homes. How do you respond to that?

Tom Homan: I don't think we arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats. Bottom line. And look, President Trump won the election on this one issue. Securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border last four [years] is the biggest national security threat this country's seen, at least in my lifetime. Because we got over two million known gotaways. We got a 600 percent increase in sex trafficking. We got a record number of terrorist crossing the border on the terrorist watch list. We have a quarter million Americans driving fentanyl coming across the open border. We're gonna do this job and we're gonna enforce the laws of this country. If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're gonna do this operation without apology. We're gonna make our community safer. We're gonna save, once we lock that border on continuous operation, you're gonna see fentanly dust decrease, illegal alien crime decrease, sex trafficking decrease. It's just all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward.

Chris Stigall: So unmoved by Selena Gomez, ICE announcing yesterday a multiagency immigration clampdown resulting 1,179 arrest day one, in a single day. The biggest number since Trump took office one week ago. The Trump administration, reading this from Axios, "stepping up efforts targeting undocumented immigrants in cities across the United States, resulting now in 3,500 arrests since Thursday, per figures posted to the ICE X account. Under the Biden administration, the average number of arrests of non citizens with criminal convictions or pending charges in the fiscal year, that ended in September, was 310 day. So they have quadrupled the number of arrests in a single day from the Biden administration to the Trump administration. Which just goes to show you there was not a desire to curtail this in the Biden administration, but rather exacerbate it. Why? Well, you can fill in the blank on the why. But Donald Trump, not messing around. Homan, not messing around. He says you don't like it, go to Congress and change it. I'm going to execute the laws. I'm going to protect and defend the country. And good for him.

