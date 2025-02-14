This Dem Rep Made Everyone Dumber at the DOGE Oversight Hearing This Week

The Department of Government Efficiency Oversight Subcommittee hearing on February 12 certainly wasn’t dull. We had “d**k” pics being whipped out, another Democratic congresswoman peddling election denialism, and overall Elon Musk derangement syndrome.

Advertisement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who hurls grenades and wrecks liberals’ day with impunity, chairs this subcommittee on DOGE, so you knew fireworks were going to fly. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who is Greene’s archnemesis on the Hill, did what she did best: spew nonsense into the room like Trump “allegedly” being elected and casting Mr. Elon Musk as an unelected bureaucrat. Yes, admittedly, this isn’t Crockett at her worst, but such talk, I was told, was in support of armed rebellion.

WATCH: Low IQ Rep. Crockett says Donald Trump was "allegedly elected" & calls Elon Musk an "unelected bureaucrat."



"If you are trying to conduct audits & figure out where the waste, fraud & abuse is, I don't know why you would go to some tech guy..." pic.twitter.com/q4RTuHPqlw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

Mazie Hirono is breathing a sigh of relief.



Jasmine is officially the dumbest lawmaker on the Hill.



This jobs report consists entirely of data from before President Trump took office.



I guess I should thank you for pointing out the failure of Bidenomics. https://t.co/p3jpsBeNEw — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) February 7, 2025

Then, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) called Elon a “d**k,” and did not shy away from using charged rhetoric to voice his outrage over DOGE doing its job in uncovering all of the liberal pork projects that have bled taxpayers for years. Oh, and his "d**k pic" was just an image of Mr. Musk during his remarks. These people truly have nothing.

CNN: "Do you think that calling Elon Musk a dick is effective messaging?"



REP. GARCIA: "Well, he is a dick...The American public wants us to bring ACTUAL WEAPONS to this bar fight!"



These people are unwell & dangerous. https://t.co/hqSDMqIq47 pic.twitter.com/WucneFIJfv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

Rep. Garcia brings a “d*ck pic” to the DOGE subcommittee hearing but presents a picture of Elon Musk.



He says Elon is giving back “absolutely nothing” with his work on DOGE.



This is false. According to the U.S. debt clock, DOGE has already saved the American taxpayer over 86.6… pic.twitter.com/x8SrbkGS0k — Media Lies (@MediasLies) February 12, 2025

Finally, and I must agree, the man testifying in defense of all the wasteful spending was a blind man.

Not to be insensitive. But it’s beyond ironic that the Democrat’s witness defending the govt‘s horrific record on finding waste and fraud.. is an actual blind man. pic.twitter.com/Kh8zvTFHHM — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 12, 2025

You cannot make this up. What a circus.

***

As an aside, DOGE, keep doing your thing, fellas: