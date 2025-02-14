We Are Totally Going to Crush the Democrats' Puny Lawfare Offensive
This Dem Rep Made Everyone Dumber at the DOGE Oversight Hearing This Week

Matt Vespa
February 14, 2025


The Department of Government Efficiency Oversight Subcommittee hearing on February 12 certainly wasn’t dull. We had “d**k” pics being whipped out, another Democratic congresswoman peddling election denialism, and overall Elon Musk derangement syndrome. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who hurls grenades and wrecks liberals’ day with impunity, chairs this subcommittee on DOGE, so you knew fireworks were going to fly. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who is Greene’s archnemesis on the Hill, did what she did best: spew nonsense into the room like Trump “allegedly” being elected and casting Mr. Elon Musk as an unelected bureaucrat. Yes, admittedly, this isn’t Crockett at her worst, but such talk, I was told, was in support of armed rebellion.

Then, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) called Elon a “d**k,” and did not shy away from using charged rhetoric to voice his outrage over DOGE doing its job in uncovering all of the liberal pork projects that have bled taxpayers for years. Oh, and his "d**k pic" was just an image of Mr. Musk during his remarks. These people truly have nothing. 

Finally, and I must agree, the man testifying in defense of all the wasteful spending was a blind man. 

 You cannot make this up. What a circus. 

***

As an aside, DOGE, keep doing your thing, fellas:

