D'Souza: Patel's Selection Proves Trump has Learned From Mistakes

Dinesh D'Souza breaks down why President Trump selecting Kash Patel as his FBI director shows that Trump has learned from his past mistakes.

Transcript below.

Let me turn to Kash for a moment. And I expected a massive freak out. And sure enough, turn on the MSNBC. And you can see guest after guest after guest coming on to pile on Kash. And they all seem to think this is the worst appointment of all.

And again, the way we've learned to read these people, when they say this is the worst appointment of all, you know it's the best appointment. You know it's the appointment that's going to actually hold these people accountable. When they say things like, "Kash isn't really qualified," well, all you have to do is read the Trump post, which lays out Kash's qualification.

He's eminently qualified for this job. What they mean is not that he's a, quote, danger to democracy, he's a danger to their evil bureaucracy. And so they conflate the two, because they know that the American people don't care about their evil bureaucracy, the American people would want that to be smashed.

And so they make a false equation, a sleight of hand from their evil bureaucracy to democracy, as if Kash needs to be stopped because he somehow threatens American democracy. Susan Glasser, who is one of the Obama worshippers and part of that ugly circle. She goes, "worth noting that there is already in fact a Trump-appointed FBI director."

This is a kind of sly dig at Trump for appointing Christopher Wray, which in fact Trump did. He extended Christopher Wray in 2016. And here's what I write.

I say, "look, this is the difference between Trump 2016 and Trump 2024. Then this was Trump's philosophy: Let me try and work with these nice people."

I think Trump genuinely thought that. He thought, "you know, look, Christopher Wray seems like an upstanding guy. He's going to do his job."

"Let me try to make peace with the establishment to see if I can function within that framework." But he's realized that that was a serious mistake. In fact, part of my worry about Trump was that he is a very magnanimous guy.

You notice that he's willing to overlook past atrocities. You know, "oh yeah, Joe Scarborough and Mika, come see me. Oh, Justin Trudeau, fly down to Mar-a-Lago."

This is not to say that Trump is agreeing with them or giving into them, but he's willing to hear them out. He's willing to sit down with them. This is Trump.

And part of my concern was has Trump fully ingested the lessons of 2016? Does he fully realize the depth and the width of the police state? Does he recognize what needs to be done to go after these people?

And Trump has now answered this question. He's answered it with his appointments. He's shown by picking certain people and not others that he recognizes entirely what is at stake.

So Trump's new philosophy, I think, can be summarized this way. "I now know where all the snakes are. It's time to smash their heads in."

And that is the meaning of the cash appointment.