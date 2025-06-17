'Founding Fighters': Jamie Raskin Thinks Mighty Highly of Himself

On Saturday, as we covered, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) participated in a "No Kings Day" rally in Philadelphia as the Pride flag was displayed prominently behind him. In addition to such an appearance, Raskin also joined Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC, where the insufferable ridiculousness continued.

As Raskin and Wallace spoke about the "No Kings Day" protests, including how "thrilling" he found it to be in a city that played such a role in the nation's founding, the congressman lashed out against President Donald Trump.

"You know, the first three words of the Constitution refute everything Donald Trump has been trying to do. 'We the People.' We don't have kings here, we don't have monarchs and queens and dictators," Raskin said.

He also continued with a cringeworthy comparison that Wallace ate right up. "You know, I said none of us will ever get to be founding fathers in the 18th century, but we can be founding fighters in the 21st!" Just in case there was any doubt how Raskin thought of himself as he's been trying to take down Trump since he took office for his first term in 2017, these comments should help.

"I love that!" Wallace gushed in response.

Raskin also brought up comments he made on Saturday during his Monday appearance on "Deadline: White House," as he called out Trump's "gangster state." Wallace fawned all over that as an "amazing" description.

Wallace's comments were further noteworthy in that not only she did criticize the Trump administration's handling of immigration, but she made quite the claims, including that it's "a false narrative that it's Trump's issue and Democrats are on the defense." As polls consistently show, though, including from this week it is Trump's issue. It's his best issue, in fact. And, whether he was running against then President Joe Biden or then Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 campaign, Trump held a commanding lead on this top issue for voters.

That devolved into Raskin making quite the inflammatory arguments. During Saturday's rally, Raskin certainly whipped up the crowd against Trump and his administration. He's looking to take that a step further. Warren Squire, at our sister site of Twitchy, also highlighted Raskin's incendiary rhetoric made later during the segment, as he claimed Trump was looking to create "a political civil war in America."

"But now he's pivoting to just make it a war against Democratic cities," Raskin said about Trump's immigration policies and the desire to crack down on liberal cities not following the law. "And he's not even talking about immigration so much anymore. He just wants those scenes of violent confrontation between a federalized National Guards or the Marines and people who live in cities that have Democratic states or states that have Democratic mayors."

If that wasn't enough, Raskin doubled down further, claiming "that's much more of an agenda to create a political civil war in America!"