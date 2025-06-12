Humanitarian Group Attacked by Hamas in Gaza Rightfully Blames Hamas

Those in the mainstream media have been awfully quick to call out Israel when it comes to providing aid in Gaza, even and including if it involves spreading libel and antisemitism by parroting pro-Hamas talking points. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been instrumental not only in distributing aid, often without incident, but also in addressing falsehoods and sharing news from those on the ground. The GHF has now announced their aid workers were targeted.

The group, which frequently puts out updates via press releases, shared on Wednesday that they had been targeted by Hamas.

"Tonight, at approximately 10 p.m. Gaza time, a bus carrying more than two-dozen members of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation team, local Palestinians working side-by-side with the U.S. GHF team to deliver critical aid, were brutally attacked by Hamas. At the time of the attack, our team was en route to one of our distribution centers in the area west of Khan Younis," the press release began by mentioning.

Even though the facts still needed to be gathered at the time of the release, there were nevertheless "devastating" updates shared.

"We are still gathering facts, but what we know is devastating: there are at least five fatalities, multiple injuries, and fear that some of our team members may have been taken hostage. We condemn this heinous and deliberate attack in the strongest possible terms," the press release continued, emphasizing the humanity of those killed. "These were aid workers. Humanitarians. Fathers, brothers, sons, and friends, who were risking their lives everyday to help others. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with every victim, every family, and every person still unaccounted for."

The press release continues with more reminders, including on who is responsible. There is no mention about blaming Israel, as media outlets have been all too happy to do:

This attack did not happen in a vacuum. For days, Hamas has openly threatened our team, our aid workers, and the civilians who receive aid from us. These threats were met with silence. The GHF holds Hamas fully responsible for taking the lives of our dedicated workers who have been distributing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people at the foundation’s sites in central and southern Gaza. Tonight, the world must see this for what it is: an attack on humanity. We call on the international community to immediately condemn Hamas for this unprovoked attack and continued threat against our people simply trying to feed the Palestinian people.

The statement concluded by promising more updates. "We will release additional information once it becomes available. Despite this heinous attack, we will continue our mission to provide critical aid to the people of Gaza," it read.

Hamas purposely targeted and murdered five aid workers in Gaza last night and potentially took more hostages. Yet, I haven’t seen the story hardly anywhere. Disgraceful. The double standard is so outrageous. pic.twitter.com/rfjJcotKxa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 12, 2025

Israel's biggest supporters, including U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, have referenced GHF when seeking to correct the record, something he's called on the biased media to do when it comes to reports of Israel shooting at those looking to collect aid. Such propaganda, put out by mainstream media outlets, including in the United States, has been put out by the Gaza Health Ministry, which is operated by Hamas.

As we have been covering, the BBC is among the worst offenders when it comes to spreading pro-Hamas propaganda, which has even occurred around the time Jews have been attacked in the United States.

In response to the press release circulating over X, StopAntisemitism referenced the BBC.

We’ll standby to see how the BBC chooses to frame their headlines. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 11, 2025

While the outlet did report on the incident, it incredulously referenced Hamas as if the terrorist organization were a believable source.

As the piece mentions [emphasis added]:

The BBC cannot independently verify the statement, and Hamas has not commented but it previously denied it had threatened the foundation's staff. Meanwhile, Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 103 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 wounded across Gaza in the past 24 hours. ... Almost every day since it began operating, there have been deadly shootings near one or other of the four centres it has opened, by Israeli soldiers and armed Palestinians. ... The US and Israel say delivering aid through the GHF will prevent it being stolen by Hamas. The UN says this is not a widespread issue, while Hamas denies doing it. ... At least 55,104 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's health ministry.

The BBC continues to cover the Israel-Hamas conflict in the same biased and problematic matter that they've been doing, as their posts over social media and articles still reveal.

Hours after news of the attack came in, the event has finally been trending over X.