'Suck It': DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Celebrates Voluntary Dismissal on Case Involving Deported Immigrants

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem celebrated a court win with a rather notable post over X on Thursday night. Highlighting that she's been dismissed from a case involving deported illegal immigrants, Noem posted "Suck it."

The voluntary dismissal in Espinoza Escalona v. Noem came after the plaintiffs, including Maiker Espinoza Escalona was removed from the United States, thus making the lawsuit no longer relevant. The case has been dismissed without prejudice, so it could still come back.

Suck it pic.twitter.com/8ruAeJSum2 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

Mario Nawfal, in sharing Noem's post, shared some information about the case, including how leftist groups that have been defending illegal immigrants during this second Trump administration, such as the American Civili Liberties Union (ACLU), were involved.

Screenshots of Noem's post, which is still up as of Thursday night, approximately two hours after she shared it, abound, including but not only from Nawfal.

🇺🇸 SEC. NOEM: “SUCK IT”—PLAINTIFFS DROP FEDERAL CASE AFTER DEPORTATIONS



A group of immigration detainees sued Kristi Noem and DHS, backed by the ACLU and other legal groups.



But after key plaintiffs were deported, the lawsuit collapsed.



Noem never had to respond in court.… https://t.co/307LQVIaNM pic.twitter.com/ce3a9llr20 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2025

Last month, the DHS X account also shared coverage from ABC News lamenting the plight of Espinoza Escalona and his family. The post tells a far different story from what the media covered, though.

As the ABC News piece reported:

Maiker Espinoza Escalona, his partner Yorely Bernal Inciarte and their one-year old baby entered the United States last year and requested asylum, hoping that after turning themselves in to authorities they would be released and allowed to begin their new life as a family. But that would never happen. The three have been separated since they turned themselves in, their family told ABC News. Inciarte has been detained at a detention center in El Paso, Texas, the baby has been in government custody and Escalona is at the notorious prison CECOT in El Salvador. Escalona, according to his family and the American Civil Liberties Union, had been detained in Texas since May 2024 and was transferred last week to Guantanamo. He was among 17 individuals who were sent to El Salvador on Sunday by the Trump administration under Title 8 authorities, according to a White House official.

"Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is a Lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house," the DHS post explained, in strong contrast. "Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte oversees recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution," the post added, speaking about Espinoza Escalona's partner and mother of his child. "These criminal illegal aliens created a house of horror for their young child. Under the leadership of Secretary Noem, that child is now safe and secure under the care of a foster family," the post also said about the child.

Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is a Lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house.



Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte oversees recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution.



These… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 27, 2025

It's been a newsworthy day for Noem. Earlier on Thursday, as Leah covered, the DHS secretary announced that Harvard lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program Certificate, as the Trump administration is looking to hold the school accountable for failing to crack down on rampant antisemitism and collaborating with the foreign influence of Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The school can no longer enroll foreign students. "Harvard" has been trending on X throughout Thursday as a result.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

