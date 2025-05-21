Accountability for McIver? Mace Files Motion to Expel Congresswoman After She's Been Federally Charged

Earlier this month, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) and other New Jersey Democrats attempted to storm an ICE facility in Newark. Although Democrats have defended McIver and her colleagues, Reps. Robert Menendez, Jr and Bonnie Watson Coleman, the video footage released does not portray McIver in a positive light. She was even federally charged this week by Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba for the District of New Jersey. She may face even further accountability, as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Wednesday filed a resolution to expel the congresswoman.

🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025

Mace's resolution mentions McIver's alleged actions from May 9, mentioning how she "entered a secure area of Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility without authorization," which was indeed one of the key issues about such a visit.

Claims of assault are also mentioned, in that McIver "slammed her forearm into the body of a uniformed Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent and attempted to restrain the agent by forcibly grabbing the agent;" as well as how she "pushed a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deportation Officer and used each of her forearms to forcibly strike the officer." The resolution also mentions that "this conduct by Representative LaMonica McIver was captured on videoon body cameras worn by Federal law enforcement and is undisputable."

Just as Habba had referenced in her own announcement about charging McIver, Mace's resolution mentions Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1), with McIver being charged with two violations, "for forcibly assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, and interfering with a person designated in Title 18, United States Code, Section 1114."

🚨 BREAKING: We just filed an Official Resolution to Expel Lamonica McIver from the U.S. House of Representatives.



📣 No one is above the law. Assault is a crime. The American people deserve better. pic.twitter.com/3JkOqGNkur — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 21, 2025

We’re calling for the expulsion of Rep. LaMonica McIver after she assaulted an ICE agent and interfered with a lawful arrest.



Members of Congress don’t get a free pass to break the law. No one is above the law — not even you, LaMonica.



This was a disgraceful abuse of power. She… pic.twitter.com/j1F3gUcPbo — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 21, 2025

After listing out several offenses, Mace's resolution also mentions how a now former member of Congress was just recently expelled, former Rep. George Santos (R-NY). "Whereas on December 1, 2023, the House of Representatives set the precedent for the expulsion of a Member who stands charged, but not convicted, of criminal offenses by expelling former Representative George Santos prior to any criminal conviction," the resolution mentioned. Santos, who had at the time been charged but not convicted, was expelled with a vote of 311-114, which cleared the necessary two-thirds margin. Mace voted against expulsion.

Santos' expulsion was the first time a member was expelled without being a member of the Confederacy, and for not actually being convicted of a crime. Last month, Santos was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for wire fraud and identity theft.

"On May 9th, McIver didn't just break the law, she attacked the very people who defend it. Attacking Homeland Security and ICE agents isn't just disgraceful, it's assault. If any other American did what she did, they'd be in handcuffs. McIver thinks being a Member of Congress puts her above the law. It doesn't. She should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Mace also pointed out in a press release.

The congresswoman also spoke about the responsibilities of members. "Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this country--not to obstruct them," Mace continued. "This isn't a matter of partisan politics. It's about whether we're going to hold Members of Congress to the same legal standards as every other American.

She also mentioned concerns Americans have with Congress. "In a time when public trust in government is at a historic low, the House must act decisively," Mace further said. "The evidence is clear. The charges are serious. And the public deserves to know that criminal conduct in the halls of Congress has consequences."

McIver responded over X with a quoted repost of Axios' Andrew Solender, who was sharing the press release from Mace's office, complete with those statements from the congresswoman as well as a reminder about changing standards with Santos' expulsion.

"In the South I think they say, 'bless her heart,'" McIver posted from her official account.

In the South I think they say, “bless her heart.” https://t.co/Td0CPrnVD1 — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) May 21, 2025

Beyond such a post, McIver has shown in other ways she doesn't look to be taking responsibility. She's continued to defend her behavior during her media appearances, especially on CNN and MSNBC.

Amy Curtis from our sister site of Twitchy has highlighted some of the best responses about McIver's sense of entitlement and refusal to face accountability.

🚨NEW: Rep. LaMonica McIver — who is on camera striking federal agents — says she would do everything the same all over again.



She has no regrets.



She even admits that she’s done this before! pic.twitter.com/tiycnv2hax — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Rep. LaMonica McIver continues to play the victim with the help of MSM:



Jen Psaki: "I mean, did you even know who you were surrounded by at the time?"



McIver: "It happened so fast...ICE and Homeland Security definitely escalated the situation, caused the chaos and the… pic.twitter.com/wMIpTRh177 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 21, 2025