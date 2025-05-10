Remember That Announcement Scott Jennings Teased?

Last Friday, CNN's Scott Jennings teased a special announcement as he shared over X a photo of himself with President Donald Trump. The picture that the president was holding up to pose with was conspicuously blurred. Late on Saturday morning, Trump revealed the announcement from his Truth Social account, with the blurred image from last Friday appearing to be the cover of Jennings' upcoming book, "A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization."

Something big is coming. Stay tuned 👀 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wVr6foNWoW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 2, 2025

"Scott Jennings is a Patriot from the Great State of Kentucky, and has a terrific book coming out called, “A Revolution of Common Sense.” The book was directly inspired by my Inaugural Address, and the many Common Sense actions we have taken, in our effort to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump began in his post, with a reminder about how Jennings was also present for his rally in Michigan to commemorate the first 100 days of the president's second term. "Scott recently joined me at our big 100 Day Rally in Michigan, and does a fantastic job defending MAGA from the Trump Deranged Losers on CNN. Scott totally gets it and, unlike the many Fake News books that are being written about my Administration, Scott’s book will focus on the TRUTH about Team Trump and our Agenda," he continued. The president also invited people to preoder a copy of the book set to be released on December 2, providing a link to the book's Amazon page.

Not long after, Jennings himself put out his own post over X thanking the president. There's also that photo put out last Friday, now no longer blurred, as well as a trailer for the upcoming book, featuring not only moments from that rally, but also many of Jennings' noteworthy appearances on CNN.

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!



“A REVOLUTION OF COMMON SENSE” in bookstores this fall. Powerful cover photo of the President, and a true account of his restoring common sense to Washington and standing tall for Western Civilization. PRE ORDER HERE: https://t.co/RidBwImcnL https://t.co/vn17TmN51l pic.twitter.com/nVHEr742fj — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 10, 2025

Trump celebrated the first 100 days of his second term last Tuesday with a rally in Warren, Michigan. At one point, after praising the conservative commentator for how he's praised him and his administration on CNN, Trump called Jennings to the stage.

"He defends me really well, but he can't go too far 'cause if he goes too far, he'll get fired. I said, 'you're amazing, you can take it right to the edge!' And he really does a good job, he's not allowed to go any further, he would be off, you know if he really went totally crazy, which he'd like to do. But I think he's really terrific, Scott Jennings," Trump announced to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Jennings then joined Trump on stage, as Trump continued to praise the contributor. "This guy, really, I've watched him for years! I don't know him, but he likes Trump!" The president even joked that "this is the end of Scott" on CNN, adding, "oh, who cares, we'll take care of you!"

"Michigan, we were flying in here today, and I said, 'look at these farms, I gotta get a farm in Michigan, 'cause when you own as many libs as I do, you gotta get a place to put 'em all," Jennings declared to applause before thanking the crowd and exiting the stage soon after.

🔥HOLY SMOKES🔥



The one and only @ScottJenningsKY just got called up on stage at President Trump's rally — and he BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN!



"I gotta get a farm in Michigan, because when you own as many libs as I do — you gotta get a place to put 'em all!"



TRUMP: "Oh, CNN! This… pic.twitter.com/PRdLmvGPVb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

In addition to having a book come out at the end of the year, Jennings has been the voice of reason for many panels on many programs at CNN, as Townhall has been covering. With Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) retiring at the end of this term, there's been speculation that Jennings may run to replace him, as Jeff covered last week.

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was also the Republican nominee for governor in 2023, and Republican Rep. Andy Barr have already announced that they are running to replace McConnell.

