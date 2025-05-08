Bernie vs. Bernie: Moreno Slams Sanders on Israel From the Senate Floor

On Thursday, it was Bernie vs. Bernie on the floor of the Senate, as Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) slammed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for his anti-Israel rant. Sanders is known for being particularly anti-Israel, from going after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bringing up multiple resolutions multiple times going after our ally in the Middle East, though they always fail miserably. Sanders also gave a floor speech on Thursday, at which point Moreno had had enough.

Sanders had lamented his concerns about aid being allowed into Gaza and demanded to know why it is that "almost nobody in Washington [is] talking about the horrific humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza?" This comes despite how Sanders and other leftist, anti-Israel members of Congress, including and especially the Squad, have talked incessantly about the issue, and from such a narrative.

In highlighting his time thus far in the Senate--125 days--Moreno offered that he has seen "some outrageous comments" in that time. In contrast, Sanders has been in office for 12,000 days more than Moreno.

Moreno quickly got to referencing the October 7 attack against Israel, however, making clear that he wanted to "set the record straight" on October 7, 2023, and he didn't mince words. As he painted the scene of what mothers, fathers, and families were doing, "enjoying a peaceful existence on one of the most difficult places on earth to live," with "a day planned of joy at a festival," the senator moved on to reminding what exactly it was that happened when Hamas terrorists attacked that day. "And what happened? People came over and savagely, savagely murdered children, raped women, took hundreds of hostages, killed more Jews than at any time since the Holocaust," he shared.

While Moreno only needed about three minutes to get his point across, he pointed out that Sanders had droned on for five times longer than that while spewing pro-Hamas propaganda.

"We just heard the last 15 minutes could be summarized as the absolute propaganda of Hamas," Moreno pointed out, also adding clear reminders about who is to blame for starting the war and who could finish it. "Let me just be clear, this war started by Hamas, it could end today by Hamas, if they released every last hostage, including an American citizen!" Moreno was referencing Edan Alexander of New Jersey, and went on to express further outrage. "We're sitting here in the United States Senate and not even saying a word about he fact that there's a U.S. citizen being held hostage by a terrorist group in the Middle East, that is outrageous. That should be at the top of the agenda!"

Moreno also even addressed Sanders complaints to explain how Hamas is at fault for any civilian casualties. "Why have civilians been killed in Gaza? Because they hide weapons in hospitals, in schools, in homes," the senator reminded, continuing to stress his words for emphasis. "Hamas is the enemy, not our greatest ally, which is Israel."

Late last month, as we covered, Moreno also went to Israel while his Democratic colleagues were in El Salvador to inquire about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who is from there but who has been dubbed by Democrats and their allies in the media as "Maryland man." Moreno addressed this trip as well. "I was just there two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, I was there, you know, there's almost no Israeli that hasn't seen a mom, a dad, a son, a grandson, granddaughter that hasn't been either injured or killed to protect their country. The fact that we are disparaging our greatest ally at this level is completely outrageous."

So important was it for Moreno to give his speech, he shared with his colleagues, that he delayed his plans to travel home. "I had plans to go home, see my wife and kids, but I rose today because I cannot stay silent after listening to that kind of nonsense spewed here in the United States Senate. It's a disgrace. And we should not ever forget that Israel is fighting the war that we would otherwise fight."

It is outrageous that some members of the United States Senate parrot Hamas propaganda, refuse to acknowledge Hamas is holding an American, and blame our ally Israel for defending herself.



Israel is our greatest ally and Hamas started the war and can end it - period. pic.twitter.com/82NbfolacA — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) May 8, 2025

