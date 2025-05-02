VIP
They're Just Too Stupid
Tipsheet

Trump Has Big Plans in Mind for Timothy Cardinal Dolan

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 02, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

With the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday, the papal conclave to select the new pope is set to begin next week, on May 7. Among those who will participate in the process include Timothy Cardinal Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York. He's also the one President Donald Trump has suggested could be a good replacement.

While speaking to the press on Tuesday, Trump initially joked, "I'd like to be pope," which he said would be his "number one choice." He then went to seriously mention that he had "no preference," though he did also reference Dolan. "I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good, so we'll see what happens," he offered. 

On Thursday, Trump referenced even more definitive plans for Cardinal Dolan, in light of the National Day of Prayer and the announcement of who will serve on his Religious Liberty Commission. Another prominent Catholic, Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, will also serve on the commission, which is chaired by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), with Dr. Ben Carson serving as vice chair. Still another member, Ryan Anderson, who is the president of Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), is Catholic. 

Bishop Barron was praised by Trump at the National Day of Prayer event held at the White House, where he also offered a prayer. 

The Catholic News Agency had more news about the commission on Thursday, the same day that Trump held an event at the White House:

The new Religious Liberty Commission is tasked with creating a report on current threats to freedom of religion and strategies to enhance legal protections for those rights. The report will also outline the foundations of religious liberty in the United States and provide guidance on how to increase the awareness of peaceful religious pluralism in the country.

Some of the commission’s key areas of focus will include parental rights in religious education, school choice, conscience protections, free speech for religious entities, institutional autonomy, and attacks on houses of worship. It was created due to concerns that federal and state policies have infringed upon those rights. 

The president signed an order for a National Day of Prayer while at the White House Rose Garden on Thursday. Another member of the commission, who was present for the event, includes Dr. Phil McGraw.

The commission includes 13 members, with most but not all of them belonging to the Christian faith. Rabbi Meir Soloveichik is also a member. 

