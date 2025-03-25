Here's Why These Unbelievable Numbers on the Direction of the Country Spell Good News for Trump

Democrats love to claim that President Donald Trump's second term isn't going too well for him or the country, as they're also quite open about how their main priority is to go after the president and other Republicans. CNN's Harry Enten delivered some very bad news for that narrative on Tuesday morning, however.

As Enten explained when highlighting Trump's approval ratings from his first term, as well as when he was elected for a second term last November, Trump is "basically more popular than he was at any point in term number one." Enten also made the key reminder about how Trump, "historically speaking, has had his numbers underestimated," later adding that, "the bottom line is, Trump is more towards the ceiling than he is towards the floor."

Anchor Sara Snider also asked about what the numbers of Americans who think the country is on the right track say about Trump, which is even better for the president.

"This, I think, is rather important because, again, if the polls have historically underestimated Donald Trump, what is a metric that might get at understanding at how popular he may actually be," Enten again reminded. Fortunately, we have other metrics to look at his popularity, though.

The 45 percent of Americans who say that the country is "on the right track," according to a Marist poll released earlier this month, which is the second highest amount of respondents saying so since 2009. A recent NBC News poll, which Townhall also covered at the time last week, similarly showed that 44 percent of registered voters believe the country is going in the right direction, the highest since 2004.

Enten further emphasized from there how impressive such numbers are, excitedly gesturing as he did so. "The bottom line is, the percentage of Americans who say we're on the right track is through the roof. And if you were to compare it to when presidents have historically been re-elected, of course, Trump is not constitutionally eligible to run for reelection, but I think it sort of puts it in perspective, 42 percent of the country says the country is on the right track when the incumbent party is reelected," he added, which could spell good news for a Republican candidate in 2028, as well as Republicans in Congress next year, which Snider and Enten also discussed.

Enten acknowledged that "those are the folks who are up in 2026." Comparing the numbers to November 2020, when Democrats enjoyed some big wins, and the tied numbers in November 2022, plus November 2024, when Republicans took and maintained control, the March 2025 number "looks a lot more like 2022 or 2024, when Republicans won control of Congress," Enten shared.

Even more impressive, which also speaks further to underestimating Republicans in polls, Democrats were tied or at least at +1 in the polls, despite only achieving those big wins in 2020. As Enten went on to add, "the generic congressional ballot looks a heck of a lot more like when Republicans win than when Democrats win."

Both Sidner and Enten were forced to acknowledge that the numbers are "very telling," with Enten also adding that, "at least at this point Republicans are still in the catbird seat."

We need a "reality check"... Right track % in the U.S. is "through the roof!" Highest since 04 per NBC & 2nd highest since 09 per Marist.



Trump is more popular now in his net favorable than any time in term 1 or when he won in 2024.



Generic ballot looks like when GOP wins. pic.twitter.com/iDh0XEt1qK — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) March 25, 2025

Oh? I was reliably told that everyone who voted for Trump was regretting it 🙄 https://t.co/4EtcgBCi5t — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 25, 2025

