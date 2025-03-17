Trump Officials Told a Federal Judge to Shove It Regarding His Order to...
Tipsheet

Trump Is Enjoying the Best Approval Ratings He's Ever Had

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has clinched the highest approval ratings he’s ever had with voters. It’s why you must ignore the legacy media, which already hates him, on this stuff. They oversample Democrats and unemployed federal workers. They’ve been wrong since 2016, and it’s why everyone is looking to other non-insane people for information. Let them scream into the void because egg prices are down, home mortgage rates are at six-month lows, and inflation is down. He’s righting the ship of state, and more Americans feel the direction of the country is also improving (via NY Post):

Three months into his second term, President Trump hit the highest approval rating he’s ever had as commander-in-chief — while more Americans say the country is on the right track than at any point since 2004, a new poll found. 

That’s the good news, according to an NBC News Poll released Sunday. 

The bad news is that Trump still has not won over a majority of Americans, and 54% said they disapprove of his handling of the economy — the first time he’s lost a majority on that issue in NBC’s poll. 

Even so, the survey found that voters generally feel Trump is bringing “the right kind of change” on the key issues — even tariffs. 

More Americans support his changes to trade policy (41%) than oppose it (38%), according to NBC. 

[…] 

On many other key issues, voters felt the same way, with Trump’s actions on the border being the most popular — 56% said it was a positive change. On government cuts, 47% said his changes were good, compared to just 29% who opposed. 

[…] 

NBC poll respondents also appear to be cutting Trump some slack on inflation — 40% said his policies are having a positive effect, compared to 30% who said they were having a negative impact; 28% said Trump’s policies are not changing things at all.

[…] 

Some 47% of voters in the survey approve of Trump — compared to 51% who disapprove, marking an all-time high in the poll. He previously hit 47% in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and in October 2018. 

NBC News’ findings mirror most other polling, with the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate of polls showing Trump with a 48.2% approval rating on average. 

[…] 

In another boost for Trump, NBC News recorded that a two-decade high 44% of registered voters believe that the country is on the right track, while 54% believe it’s heading in the wrong direction.

Democrats aren’t going to read into the crosstabs because they’re too stupid, too blinded by rage, and too ineffective right now. They’re more enraged by Chuck Schumer at present. Yet, you know what’s coming from that camp: ‘44 percent is still bad.’

Folks, the last time it broke 40 was 2012. The last time it hit 44 percent was January of 2004, when MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki dug through the figure. It was 27 percent in November. It’s another win for the administration, but let the Democrats seethe about it:


 

