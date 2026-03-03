Here's Your Texas Primary Election Round-Up

The results are in for the undercard races in the Texas Primaries. Jeff will be covering both the Democrat and Republican Senate primaries, but you can find all of the other highly interesting races right here! Here is a list of the most important results that you need to know:

Advertisement

In the highly-competitive Attorney General race to replace one of the most effective Republican chief-litigators in the country, we will see State Senator Mayes Middleton and Rep. Chip Roy advance to a run-off. To national viewers of the race, Chip Roy was considered a clear front-runner who might’ve won the night out-right. Middleton, however, was a highly-competitive candidate who wielded his vast personal fortune well to secure himself a large plurality of the vote. He will be considered the favorite when the two meet again in May.

VoteHub projects Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy to advance to a runoff in the Texas Republican primary for Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/MKdRMwoY24 — VoteHub (@VoteHub) March 4, 2026

For Comptroller, Trump-endorsed Don Huffines will battle Abbott-endorsed incumbent Kelly Hancock in a run-off. Huffines ended the night with X percent, and Hancock with X percent of the vote.

AP projects Don Huffines has won the Republican primary for Texas State Comptroller, defeating incumbent Kelly Hancock



Huffines launched a primary bid against Greg Abbott in 2022 arguing he wasn’t conservative enough.



He will face off against Democratic nominee Sarah Eckhardt… pic.twitter.com/ZKHT1qNKvK — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) March 4, 2026

In the Ag Commissioner race, Trump-endorsed incumbent Sid Miller lost to the Abbott-endorsed challenger Nate Sheetz.

In TX-02, incumbent Dan Crenshaw will lose his race to challenger Steve Toth.

I've seen enough: Steve Toth (R) defeats Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) in the #TX02 GOP primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2026

Rep. Al Green looks as if still has a career in politics (for now), as he will likely face Rep. Christian Menefee in a run-off on the Democrat side of the TX-18 race, with no candidate approaching the 50 percent threshold.

In the crowded TX-21, we will see Mark Teixeira as the Republican nominee. Teixeira, backed by his Major League name ID and Trump endorsement, was expected to take a significant portion of the vote, but many thought that the contest would go into a run-off due to the sheer volume of candidates in the race.

DDHQ: Former Major League Baseball Player Mark Teixeira wins TX-21 GOP Primary pic.twitter.com/ZEGvDRBWJo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 4, 2026

TX-23 certainly put on a show as Rep Tony Gonzales has managed to stave off a loss in the first round of voting. He will now face firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera in a rematch of their 2024 run-off. In 2024, Gonzales barely managed to hang on to his seat after winning in a run-off by less than 400 votes.

I've seen enough: Rep. Tony Gonzales (R) and Brandon Herrera (R) advance to a GOP runoff in #TX23. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2026

Advertisement

America First powerhouse Rep. Brandon Gill retained his seat without much of a fight in TX-26.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Brandon Gill WINS 2026 GOP primary to represent Texas' 26th Congressional District



GILL: "It’s an honor to receive the Republican nomination once again to represent the great people of TX26!"



LFG! Gill is one of the GREAT ones fighting for America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I1AVZ07omR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

In TX-31, Rep. John Carter looks as if he will avoid a run-off in his crowded primary, as he maintains a heavy lead.

And, finally, in TX-35 pro-amnesty John Lujan will compete with Carlos De La Cruz.

Decision Desk HQ projects John Lujan and Carlos De La Cruz to advance to a runoff in the Republican primary for Texas’s 35th congressional district.#DecisionMade: 11:11 pm ET



Follow live results on Votes. pic.twitter.com/tHMTqL64HF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.