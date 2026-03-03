VIP
Here's Your Texas Primary Election Round-Up

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 11:55 PM
Here's Your Texas Primary Election Round-Up
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The results are in for the undercard races in the Texas Primaries. Jeff will be covering both the Democrat and Republican Senate primaries, but you can find all of the other highly interesting races right here! Here is a list of the most important results that you need to know:

In the highly-competitive Attorney General race to replace one of the most effective Republican chief-litigators in the country, we will see State Senator Mayes Middleton and Rep. Chip Roy advance to a run-off. To national viewers of the race, Chip Roy was considered a clear front-runner who might’ve won the night out-right. Middleton, however, was a highly-competitive candidate who wielded his vast personal fortune well to secure himself a large plurality of the vote. He will be considered the favorite when the two meet again in May.

For Comptroller, Trump-endorsed Don Huffines will battle Abbott-endorsed incumbent Kelly Hancock in a run-off. Huffines ended the night with X percent, and Hancock with X percent of the vote.

In the Ag Commissioner race, Trump-endorsed incumbent Sid Miller lost to the Abbott-endorsed challenger Nate Sheetz.

In TX-02, incumbent Dan Crenshaw will lose his race to challenger Steve Toth.

Rep. Al Green looks as if still has a career in politics (for now), as he will likely face Rep. Christian Menefee in a run-off on the Democrat side of the TX-18 race, with no candidate approaching the 50 percent threshold.

In the crowded TX-21, we will see Mark Teixeira as the Republican nominee. Teixeira, backed by his Major League name ID and Trump endorsement, was expected to take a significant portion of the vote, but many thought that the contest would go into a run-off due to the sheer volume of candidates in the race.

TX-23 certainly put on a show as Rep Tony Gonzales has managed to stave off a loss in the first round of voting. He will now face firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera in a rematch of their 2024 run-off. In 2024, Gonzales barely managed to hang on to his seat after winning in a run-off by less than 400 votes.

America First powerhouse Rep. Brandon Gill retained his seat without much of a fight in TX-26.

In TX-31, Rep. John Carter looks as if he will avoid a run-off in his crowded primary, as he maintains a heavy lead.

And, finally, in TX-35 pro-amnesty John Lujan will compete with Carlos De La Cruz.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

