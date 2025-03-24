Jasmine Crockett Confesses: 'I Don't Care About Legislation, Just Want to Take Down Trump'

In a shocking admission, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) revealed her true priorities, stating that she has little interest in passing legislation and is focused solely on taking down President Donald Trump. Her blatant disregard for productive governance highlights the growing trend among some Democrats, prioritizing partisan attacks over meaningful policy work that could actually benefit the American people. It's a clear indication that, for some, political vendettas are more important than delivering results for their constituents.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the "squad" member acknowledged that she could claim to focus on passing legislation but argued that it would be futile, as she believes Trump would never sign it into law. Instead, Crockett said she needs to preserve basic rights and focus on returning to some of the “norms” she claims Trump has taken away.

“So right now, I can tell you that, unfortunately, I am not working towards very much that I would consider being the progress train,” she said. “I am working to make sure that I can minimize the regress train right now. And I think— and I hope — that my district appreciates that I am being honest with them.”

Crockett is not the only Democrat who admits that the party’s goal is to make it difficult for Trump rather than drafting legislation to help the U.S.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that the Democrats' goal is to wreak havoc on Trump’s approval ratings in order to hinder the president’s ability to advance his agenda.

“We are fighting on all of the fronts to go after Trump, not have a circular firing squad, which Democrats tend to do, particularly when there’s such an enemy as Trump so that the basic premise that we are going after him on — and [House Minority Leader] Hakeem [Jeffries] and I are working on this very closely together … is that Trump is taking things away from the middle class, from you, to pay for tax cuts for the rich,” Schumer said.

Schumer believes that the more Democrats reduce Trump’s popularity, the less authority he will have. He emphasized that their job is to continue undermining his numbers to weaken his influence.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.