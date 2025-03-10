Trump White House Releases List of 50 Wins for 50 Days Worth of Accomplishments

On Monday, as President Donald Trump celebrates the first 50 days in office for his second term, the White House released a list of "50 WINS IN 50 DAYS." Yes, there really is 50 of them, and to do with a variety of topics with many of these "wins" adding added context.

Immigration is Trump's best issue, and it's one he's focused on throughout his presidential campaigns and while in office. His handling of such an issue enjoys strong approval ratings, and Americans also approve of his deportation program. When Trump was running in 2024, whether it was against President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, he had a clear edge on this top of mind issue. It should come as no surprise, then, that many of these wins had to do with immigration, including how:

President Trump secured the border in unprecedented fashion.

President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law

President Trump is deporting illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and drug dealers en masse.

President Trump is taking on the fentanyl crisis.

President Trump ended the Biden Administration’s abuse of the illegal immigrant “parole” scheme.

President Trump resumed construction of the border wall — adding to the more than 400 miles of border wall built during his first term.

President Trump cracked down on so-called “sanctuary cities.”

There's still plenty more examples, including to do with America's position on the world stage, cultural issues, energy, and the economy. There's also a focus on efforts to save the American taxpayer money, and in a variety of ways.

Many of these cultural issues have to do with executive orders that Trump signed, and the Republican-controlled Congress is trying to codify into law to ensure that a woke presidential administration in the future can't mess with such accomplishments.

Such cultural wins include how Trump has:

President Trump signed an executive order to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation.

President Trump ended the unfair practice of forcing women to compete against men in sports.

President Trump ended “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives.

President Trump ended the indoctrination of American students.

President Trump made it the official policy of the U.S. government that there are only two sexes.

President Trump designated English as the official language of the United States.

President Trump brought back hiring based on merit.

President Trump expanded access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

President Trump established the White House Faith Office to protect Americans’ religious liberties.

Most of these wins shared above, on culture and immigration, are especially in contrast to the previous Biden-Harris administration. The world stage was also made considerably less safe thanks to Biden. After the particularly chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, Russia's Vladimir Putin felt emboldened to invade Ukraine, which, as the president has reminded and polling reflects, would not have happened if Trump were still in office then. Hamas also attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, and then Biden-Harris administration was particularly slow in responding to concerns of antisemitism, even trying to cater to both sides of the conflict, especially when Harris was the replacement nominee.

Many wins reference Biden, not only to do with the world stage, but also in how the Biden-Harris administration used weaponized government to not only go against Trump as a top political opponent, but everyday Americans:

President Trump is bringing manufacturing back to America.

President Trump signed an executive order to reinstate with backpay U.S. service members who were discharged under the military’s Biden-era COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

President Trump unleashed American energy.

President Trump ended Biden’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ban.

President Trump rescinded every one of the Biden Administration’s job-killing, pro-China, anti-American energy regulations.

President Trump is ending waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

President Trump ended the weaponization of government against its citizens.

President Trump reversed the lawfare against American citizens.

President Trump is making life more affordable for everyday Americans.

President Trump cut bureaucratic red tape.

President Trump terminated the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate.

President Trump raised standards for law enforcement.

President Trump rolled back the Biden-era push to mandate paper straws.

Many of the wins mentioned in the latest roundup also reference Biden in the added details.

There's still plenty more wins, and on a variety of topics. Other wins include the following:

President Trump’s tariffs are leveling the playing field for American workers.

President Trump has secured billions of dollars in new U.S.-based investments.

President Trump rescued American citizens held hostage abroad.

President Trump restored maximum pressure on Iran.

President Trump secured the arrest of an international terrorist.

President Trump is pursuing world peace.

President Trump is reforming the federal bureaucracy.

President Trump is ending anti-Semitism on college campuses.

President Trump brought military recruitment to the highest numbers in decades.

President Trump banned funding to UNRWA — a United Nations agency that employed hundreds of Hamas and jihad operatives.

President Trump is reforming education.

President Trump ended the war on cryptocurrency.

President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which redirects the national focus to promoting health rather than simply managing disease.

President Trump restored transparency to government.

President Trump is returning law and order to American cities.

President Trump reformed the federal disaster response.

President Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to stop production of the penny, which costs 3.69 cents to make.

The Trump Administration terminated approval for New York City’s burdensome “congestion pricing” scheme.

President Trump forced Washington, D.C., to cleanup homeless encampments as he pursues policies to restore pride in America’s capital city.

President Trump is ending China’s chokehold over the Panama Canal as he seeks its rightful return to U.S. ownership.

President Trump suspended enforcement of invasive, burdensome reporting requirements that saddled small businesses with unnecessary red tape.

The Trump White House not only shared the list of all 50 wins in an email release, but the GOP also shared the list over X, which is available on the White House website.

Fifty days into his second term, Trump still enjoys approval ratings above water, performing even better than he did during his first term in office.

