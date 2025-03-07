Here's When Kamala Harris Aims to Make a Decision on the Future of Her Political Career

There's been chatter for months about what now-former Vice President Kamala Harris' next political move would be, ever since she lost last November to President Donald Trump. She may try once more to be the Democratic nominee for 2028, and perhaps she'll even actually earn a primary vote this time. She may also stay in California and run for governor in 2026. That decision will reportedly come in a few months.

Advertisement

POLITICO covered the timeline in a Friday morning piece, which was also mentioned in their Playbook for Friday morning. While at a pre-Oscar party last weekend, Harris was asked about her political future, and she indicated she'd make a decision by the end of the summer:

At a pre-Oscars party last weekend, Harris was asked by another partygoer when she would make a decision about jumping into the California governor’s race. She gave a definitive answer, according to two people with knowledge of the conversation: the end of the summer. And in calls to supporters, allies and trusted aides in recent weeks, Harris has made clear that she plans to make a decision in a few months. Harris’ timeline, reported here first, is the clearest indication to date that she may enter the race to succeed the termed-out Gavin Newsom in the Golden State. And, allies said, a win would almost certainly take a 2028 presidential run — which Harris is still mulling — off the table. ... Harris has yet to convene formal conversations about a run for governor. For now, the mere prospect of her running for the top job in the state has already sent several California Democratic candidates in the 2026 field for governor looking for other options. State Attorney General Rob Bonta will seek reelection, telling POLITICO he won’t run for governor in part because Harris was likely to clear the field if she runs.

Attorney General Rob Bonta likely isn't the only one who will clear the field. Other names who likely won't run if Harris does that are mentioned include former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who ran for the U.S. Senate last year but lost in a jungle primary. There's also Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.

The piece includes puff points about Harris and what support she has in one of the bluest states in the country, though she's still looking to be involved in the "national conversation," as is also mentioned:

Harris aides note she has long been intrigued by the idea of being the chief executive of the fifth-largest economy in the world and the first Black woman to be governor in America. Harris’ public appearances since leaving office point to a politician who sees a future as a Democratic Party leader — from one coast or another. Over the last few weeks, she made an appearance at the NAACP Image Awards to accept the Chairman’s prize. She is headed to Las Vegas, which is in an early primary state, this weekend for a moderated conversation about artificial intelligence and talking with advisers about other ways to keep her name in the national conversation.

Harris ran for president in the 2020 cycle, but had to drop out before a single primary vote was cast. She was also installed last summer as the replacement nominee, after President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats forced him out of the race. Not only did she lose to Trump in the Electoral College, but she did so by losing all seven swing states. Further, she even lost the popular vote, which a Democrat hasn't achieved since 2004, when John Kerry lost to George W. Bush when he was running for reelection.

Even if she does run for governor in 2026, and wins, Harris may still not end up being the first black woman governor in America. Virginia's gubernatorial elections will take place later this year, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a black female Republican, is running for governor. A recent Cygnal memo also looked to be in Earle-Sears' favor against former Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Advertisement

The timeline for Harris was trending over X on Friday, and caught the attention of Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA), who shared the POLITICO piece and issued a warning to "not underestimate her." He also pointed out she's "absolutely capable of losing a statewide race in California and giving Republicans a shot at the Governor's Office."

Although Harris did win statewide races in California such as for attorney general and U.S. senator, she came close to losing the 2010 attorney general race to Republican Steve Cooley, winning by less than one point.

Ms. Harris is absolutely capable of losing a statewide race in California and giving Republicans a shot at the Governor's Office. Do not underestimate her. https://t.co/a7aq5MMYX0 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 7, 2025

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







