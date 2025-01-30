Another Democrat Applauds the Move to Revoke Student Visas for Pro-Hamas Foreigners

As Townhall has been covering, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could see pro-Hamas agitators deported. Under the order, federal agencies are to identify civil and criminal authorities to combat antisemitism. Pro-Hamas students who are here on student visas could have them revoked, and thus be deported. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a staunch defender of Israel, has come out in strong support. Now, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) has as well.

If you’re a student who is here on a visa and you’re breaking laws, committing crimes, and aligning with terrorist organizations that seek the destruction of the United States, you should have your visa revoked.



A visa is not a right but a privilege, and that privilege, once… pic.twitter.com/364rNXRYNN — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) January 29, 2025

With a quoted repost of The Independent's coverage about the executive order, Moskowitz expressed his support, noting that "a student visa is not a right if you support a terrorist organization."

Good. Having a student visa is not a right if you support a terrorist organization. https://t.co/L2BQXVkD6W — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) January 30, 2025

Torres and Moskowitz have both been vocal in their strong condemnation of antisemitism, and have not been afraid to call out their fellow Democrats for not doing so strongly enough. This includes Moskowitz memorably calling out then White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in November of 2023, especially as she would not condemn strongly enough tearing down posters of those hostages taken by Hamas on October 7.

During the campaign trail for 2024, Trump made such assurances that pro-Hamas foreign nationals would be deported and that higher institutions would lose accreditation and federal support if they didn't do enough to combat antisemitism.