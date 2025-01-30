Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Tipsheet

Another Democrat Applauds the Move to Revoke Student Visas for Pro-Hamas Foreigners

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 30, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As Townhall has been covering, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could see pro-Hamas agitators deported. Under the order, federal agencies are to identify civil and criminal authorities to combat antisemitism. Pro-Hamas students who are here on student visas could have them revoked, and thus be deported. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a staunch defender of Israel, has come out in strong support. Now, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) has as well.

With a quoted repost of The Independent's coverage about the executive order, Moskowitz expressed his support, noting that "a student visa is not a right if you support a terrorist organization."

Torres and Moskowitz have both been vocal in their strong condemnation of antisemitism, and have not been afraid to call out their fellow Democrats for not doing so strongly enough. This includes Moskowitz memorably calling out then White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in November of 2023, especially as she would not condemn strongly enough tearing down posters of those hostages taken by Hamas on October 7. 

During the campaign trail for 2024, Trump made such assurances that pro-Hamas foreign nationals would be deported and that higher institutions would lose accreditation and federal support if they didn't do enough to combat antisemitism. 

