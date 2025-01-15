Protesters Interrupted Marco Rubio's Confirmation Hearing. Watch Him Take It in Stride.

On Wednesday morning, Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-FL) confirmation hearing took off, as he has been nominated to serve as President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of State. Just as has been going on throughout the confirmation hearings this week, protesters attempted to disrupt the hearing and were escorted out.

As he was reading his opening statement, a protester could be heard aggressively yelling at "Little Marco" as such agitators were promptly escorted out.

Minutes later, another protester could be heard screaming aggressively in Spanish at the senator, mentioning Nicaragua and Venezuela. Such protesters were also escorted out. Rubio took it all in stride, quipping with a smile on his face how he gets "bilingual protesters," to laughter from those in attendance and Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Risch quipped back in response that this was the first time they had received bilingual protesters, "at least in recent times."

Yet still another agitator was heard and seen being removed, carrying on about "human rights" and "sanctions"

The virulently anti-Israel group CODE PINK showed up to protest on Wednesday, just as they had done on Tuesday, and even bragged about their actions to their X accounts.

In one such video clip, an agitator could be heard claiming that "Marco Rubio's sanctions are killing children!"

CODE PINK has targeted pro-Israel members of Congress from both parties before, including Rubio, who had a particularly memorable exchange with them in late 2023, not long after Israel was attacked by Hamas on October 7.

Just how anti-Israel is CODE PINK? The group even equated the fires in California that have been raging on this month with sending aid to Israel. They even went to Congress to harass members about the fires and "genocide in Gaza."

