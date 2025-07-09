Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Trump Announces New Appointments, Tariffs, and Endorsements

July 09, 2025
President Trump made three announcements tonight relating to tariffs, endorsements, and new appointments. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is following the path of Secretary of State Marco Rubio in holding multiple positions—Trump has named him interim NASA administrator. The president also wished Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a happy birthday and urged South Carolina voters to re-elect him. Trump also endorsed Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) for re-election. 

On tariffs, the president slapped a 50 percent tariff on Brazil in response to the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial for allegedly inciting an insurrection after his 2022 election loss (via NBC News): 

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he planned to hit Brazil with a 50% tariff, in part because of the treatment of its former president Jair Bolsonaro, his political ally. 

In a letter on his Truth Social social media network, Trump told current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva — known as Lula — that "the way Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro ... is an international disgrace." 

Trump has fiercely defended Bolsonaro, who is sometimes referred to as the “Trump of the tropics,” as Bolsonaro faces charges that he plotted to overturn his 2022 election loss. 

"This trial should not be taking place," Trump added. 

Trump accused the Brazilian government of "insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans" including censorship of "U.S. Social Media platforms." 

A 50 percent tariff on copper will also go into effect on August 1:

