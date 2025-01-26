If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back...
The Manic Buckshot Presidency
WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental
How RFK Jr. Plans to Tackle the Opioid Crisis
Trump Releases Weapons Biden Withheld From Israel
VIP
NYC Sees First Five-Day Period in 30 Years With No Shooting Victims
Federal Worker Slams Trump’s Executive Order: 'It’s Making My Job Harder'
VIP
How JD Vance Was the Man Behind the J6 Pardons
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportati...
Under Trump’s 'One Flag Policy,' Only Old Glory Takes the Spotlight
Trump Brings Back Mexico City Policy
Bishop Who Rebuked Trump During National Prayer Launches Liberal Media Blitz
Trump Keeps Major Campaign Trail Promise
Tipsheet

Here Are the Final Details Between Colombia and the US Over Deportation Flights

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 26, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

There was a showdown over deportation flights between Colombia and the United States, and we won. Trump won. And for the liberals who were jumping for glee, they were reminded that a Trump White House often makes their detractors eat crow brutally. Joe Biden’s stupidity, weakness, and incompetence have been swept away. We’re not going to be bullied or outmaneuvered. In less than a day, Bogota caved to President Trump. 

Advertisement

The cause of the hubbub began when Colombia denied a deportation flight until some protocols were clarified regarding whether the illegals were treated with dignity or something. Tariff threats were lobbed, with Colombia tossing around a 50 percent figure on American goods. Well, that didn’t last long because Colombia is now accepting all deportation flights from the US: 

Recommended

WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay. Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement. The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned. Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States." 

It's the Trump effect, liberals. Unlike Biden, who drooled over everything and did nothing, it gets results. 

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental Sarah Arnold
Federal Workers Melting Down Over This Executive Order Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back on Bill Maher's Show Matt Vespa
How Elon Musk Is Handling the Fake Nazi Salute Allegations Is Absolutely Hilarious Matt Vespa
Federal Worker Slams Trump’s Executive Order: 'It’s Making My Job Harder' Sarah Arnold
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental Sarah Arnold
Advertisement