Here Are the Final Details Between Colombia and the US Over Deportation Flights

There was a showdown over deportation flights between Colombia and the United States, and we won. Trump won. And for the liberals who were jumping for glee, they were reminded that a Trump White House often makes their detractors eat crow brutally. Joe Biden’s stupidity, weakness, and incompetence have been swept away. We’re not going to be bullied or outmaneuvered. In less than a day, Bogota caved to President Trump.

Advertisement

🚨The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms pic.twitter.com/mQocusSGOC — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING:



The White House has released an official statement stating that “the Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms.” pic.twitter.com/PA2pB1cmBV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 27, 2025

BREAKING: The White House announces that Colombia has “agreed to all of President Trump’s terms”, including “unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia”. As a result, Trump’s tariffs and sanctions will remain held in reserve, unsigned, unless Colombia doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/dDJup40rxc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 27, 2025

Colombia agreed to accept deportation flights—including via military planes



In return, Trump won’t implement tariffs https://t.co/pSGTyt5y7y — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 27, 2025

The cause of the hubbub began when Colombia denied a deportation flight until some protocols were clarified regarding whether the illegals were treated with dignity or something. Tariff threats were lobbed, with Colombia tossing around a 50 percent figure on American goods. Well, that didn’t last long because Colombia is now accepting all deportation flights from the US:

"The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay. Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement. The visa sanctions issued by the State Department, and enhanced inspections from Customs and Border Protection, will remain in effect until the first planeload of Colombian deportees is successfully returned. Today’s events make clear to the world that America is respected again. President Trump will continue to fiercely protect our nation's sovereignty, and he expects all other nations of the world to fully cooperate in accepting the deportation of their citizens illegally present in the United States."

BREAKING: White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown - AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 27, 2025

It's the Trump effect, liberals. Unlike Biden, who drooled over everything and did nothing, it gets results.

Advertisement

THE USA HAS A LOT OF WINNING TO DO! DJT



Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:46 PM EST 01/26/25 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 27, 2025

The President of Colombia just reposted this pic.twitter.com/NYts9nqLgJ — Steve Lookner (@lookner) January 27, 2025