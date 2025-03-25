Congress Is Gearing Up to Take Action on Activist Judges Trying to Sabotage...
Maxine Waters Pushes for Melania Trump's Deportation Despite Her Legal U.S. Citizenship

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 25, 2025 8:00 PM
In yet another attack on President Donald Trump, some Democrats have targeted his immigration policies by calling for the deportation of his wife, Melania Trump. This outrageous and politically driven statement not only defies common sense but also reveals the left’s obsession with politicizing every aspect of Trump’s life, no matter how absurd. Although Melania Trump is a naturalized American citizen who followed the legal immigration process, left-wing critics are now exploiting her status to advance their anti-Trump, anti-immigrant agenda. These calls for her deportation serve no real purpose other than to further the left’s desperate attempts to undermine Trump’s presidency, a blatant effort to attack the president even if it means abandoning basic logic in the process. 

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) suggested that Melania Trump should be deported in a rant opposing Trump’s legal battle to eliminate birthright citizenship. During a rally protesting the DOGE cuts, Waters claimed that the Slovenia-born First Lady should be sent back to her home country despite legally getting her U.S. citizenship. 

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he's going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Mealnia,” the Democrat said. 

“We don't know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look,” she continued. 

Melania Trump became a U.S. citizen in 2006 after moving to the U.S. in the 1990s to pursue a modeling career. Upon arriving in the U.S. on a visitor's visa, she obtained an H-1B work visa. After marrying Trump in 2005, she applied for a green card and legally became a permanent resident. Melania Trump is the second foreign-born first lady in U.S. history, following the wife of 6th POTUS John Quincy Adams, Louisa Adams, who was born in England and raised in France. 

