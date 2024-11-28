Joni Ernst Lays Out Thanksgiving Menu to Cut Waste

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has for years been talking about her plan to "make 'em squeal" when it comes to cutting waste in the federal government. Earlier this week, in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday and Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy having been tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Ernst's office put out a press release, "Ernst Lays Out Thanksgiving Menu to Carve up $2 Trillion in Waste."

The press release further referenced the holiday from there, as it noted how Ernst is providing DOGE "with a buffet of options to eliminate more than $2 trillion in waste." She also chairs the DOGE caucus in the Senate and has been handing out "Squeal Awards" to highlight such waste.

On Monday, Ernst sent a letter to Musk and Ramaswamy highlighting areas to cut. "While you’re seeking 'super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries' for 'unglamorous costcutting,' all that’s really needed is a little common sense. If you can’t find waste in Washington, there can only be one reason: you didn’t look," she highlighted.

On that "menu" of what to cut includes the following:

Addressing vacant buildings with the lack of federal employees working in office by selling government buildings, which cost taxpayers billions.

Auditing the IRD and firing the hundreds of agents who owe back taxes. Yes, there are that many actually working for the IRS who haven't paid it back yet, with more government-wide.

Fixing "Biden’s Billion Dollar Boondoggles," including the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and COVID relief fraud. "Three years later, just 17 EV stations are completed and not a single person—not one—has been connected to the internet yet. It’s time to pull the plug," Ernst reminded.

"Golden State Gravy Trains Taking Taxpayers for a Ride," specifically when it comes to rail services that won't be completed for another decade. "The 1.3-mile extension of San Francisco’s Caltrain rail service is one of the costliest transit projects in the world with a price tag of $6.7 billion, or $5.15 billion per mile," Ernst explains.

The rush of lawmakers to engage in "impulse purchases" on nonsense projects, with the fiscal year ending on midnight at September 30. Ernst framed this as "Christmas in September." As she also explained, "The September spending sprees of the past included impulse purchases on $4.6 million of lobster tail and crab and $2.1 million for games and toys, including nearly $12,000 for a foosball table. For the sake of taxpayers, DOGE needs to be the Grinch."

Ending "welfare checks" for politicians who run for president

The waste in spending money to make money, with pennies costing 3 cents to make, and a nickel costing 11 cents. "That makes no cents when simply changing the composition of the coins could save more than $50 million a year," Ernst emphasized.

Reviewing slush funds and canceling outdated accounts, including billions to do with COVID relief. COVID has been mentioned more than once in Ernst's letter. "Well, Washington ended the last fiscal year with trillions of dollars left unspent, $1.6 trillion of which isn’t even obligated for any specific purpose yet. With trillions of dollars stashed away in secret slush funds, why is Washington borrowing any more money?" Ernst emphasized.

"Bogus Bonuses" for government contractors being awarded performance bonuses despite poor work.

"Silly science," including projects to do with shrimp running on treadmills. Such projects come from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Millionaires being able to collect unemployment, to the tune of $213.3 million.

"Government Swag," with federal agencies spending "$1.5 billion every year on public relations and propaganda."

High membership dues from the anti-Israel United Nations, with $15 billion voluntary contributions.

Fixing spending from the Department of Defense (DOD), which wastes $125 billion and has never passed an audit.

Removing ineligible recipients from the Federal Employees Health Benefits program.

Actually enacting a bill that Congress passed to do something about Department of Energy (DOE) employees who get paid to do nothing.

Fixing "blunders" involved with those who are ineligible receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which Ernst says could say $10 billion a year.

When it comes to wasteful projects Ernst urges, "Implementing the most basic management systems—like establishing scopes and goals."

"This is by no means an exhaustive list, and I will be providing many more recommendations soon. My team and I are ready to help you make some prime cuts," Ernst's letter concluded.

Ernst also shared her nearly two dozen ideas on how to cut out $2 million in waste from her X account, as Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy covered.

This is just a $2 trillion start.@elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy, and @DOGE and I will be hard at work putting waste on the chopping block and carving up Washington’s bloated budget. #MakeEmSqueal — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 25, 2024

It certainly looks like Ernst has support for her plans, as Ramaswamy has also reposted Ernst's posts about her plans for DOGE and to cut wasteful spending.

Time for waste, fraud, abuse, error, over-regulation, and bureaucracy to end. https://t.co/7vNeLpo6CO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 27, 2024

