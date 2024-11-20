Mike Johnson Puts Out Statement on Bathroom Policy to Protect 'Women's Only Spaces'

On Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) issued a statement on the bathroom policy at the U.S. Capitol, making clear that bathrooms are reserved for individuals based on their biological sex, with an emphasis that such a policy is about protecting women. "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings -- such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms -- are reserved for individuals of that biological sex." The statement also concluded that "Women deserve women's only spaces.

Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson released the following statement on women's only spaces in the U.S. Capitol:



“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological… — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) November 20, 2024

The statement comes after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution earlier this week to ensure that women's privates spaces and areas are reserved for women.

Johnson also addressed the matter throughout Tuesday, including with a reminder of simple biological facts about men and women. "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman," he reminded. "We’re not going to have men in women’s bathrooms," Johnson also told The Associated Press. "I’ve been consistent about that with anyone I’ve talked to about this."

While Democrats and the mainstream media have lamented how Mace's resolution targets Rep.-elect "Sarah" McBride (D-DE), a biological man lauded as the first openly transgender member, Johnson's statement makes another key point. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," his statement reminded.

The Hill reported on such a scoop earlier on Wednesday, sharing the gist of the statement shortly before it went out, with a focus on "transgender women" and "gender identity" when the issue is biological sex and protecting women's spaces. "Under House rules, the Speaker has 'general control' of facilities in the chamber, giving him the authority to issue the policy surrounding bathrooms," The Hill mentioned.

Johnson also reiterated the pro-women theme of such a statement when speaking to POLITICO's Olivia Beavers.

"Like all House policies, it's enforceable. And we have single sex facilities for a reason, and women deserve women's only spaces. And we are not anti anyone and we are pro-woman," he said. "I think it is an important policy for us to continue. It’s always been an unwritten policy and now it is in writing," Johnson also highlighted about how such a policy is not exactly new, but is now in writing.