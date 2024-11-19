Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat
Huckabee Previews an Expansion of the Abraham Accords
Trump Has Made His Selection for Commerce Secretary
VIP
The New Leftists ANTI-Social Site, and Jake Tapper Wants Breakfast From Cheap Immigrant...
VIP
Don't Think Guns Are Treated Differently? Think Again
Washington Has No Excuse for Background Check Delay
VIP
Kyrsten Sinema Doubles Down on Protecting the Filibuster
It Looks Like A Familiar Face Will Be the Secretary of Education, As...
Here's Who Leads the Pack for Democrats' Choice in 2028
Justin Trudeau Just Made a Stunning Admission About Canada's Immigration System
Dr. Oz Nominated to Have a Place in Trump's Administration
VIP
Tren de Aragua Has Expanded to Over a Dozen States
Scott Jennings Has a Message for Democrats Melting Down Over Trump's Immigration Agenda
VIP
NYT: Hey, Where Exactly Did Kamala's $1.5 Billion Campaign War Chest Go?
Tipsheet

Mike Johnson Speaks Out Against Men in Women's Bathrooms

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 19, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed a resolution barring men from women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol. Such a move comes as Rep.-elect Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE), a biological man, who has been lauded by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media as the first openly transgender member of the House, will take office next year. The fight over McBride and which bathroom the lawmaker will use has been a trending topic over X, with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) weighing in.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday evening, Mace's pinned post is also a video of her placing her own sign outside the women's room indicating that the women's room is for "BIOLOGICAL" women, though Mace also says "I never thought we would need a sign for this."

Johnson, as streiff covered at our sister site of RedState, initially have something of a nonanswer of a response when he was asked about the resolution during a press conference earlier in the day. "I’m not gonna get into this. We treat all persons with dignity and respect. And we will. And I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this," he said.

Recommended

It Looks Like A Familiar Face Will Be the Secretary of Education, As Trump Makes It Official Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Still, Johnson did affirm the simple biological truth that there were only two genders. "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman," he said. He also gave a definitive statement to the Associated Press, as streiff also noted. 

"We’re not going to have men in women’s bathrooms," Johnson told the outlet. "I’ve been consistent about that with anyone I’ve talked to about this."

Another reason for the trending topic is because Mace has been violently threatened by a transgender activist for daring to introduce such a resolution. The congresswoman has been posting all throughout Tuesday about her resolution and the need for it. 

Nevertheless, Mace has not let that break her resolve. If anything, it seems to have made her stronger, as the activist in question seems to have made her point for her that women need protection. 

Advertisement
Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Looks Like A Familiar Face Will Be the Secretary of Education, As Trump Makes It Official Rebecca Downs
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Here's Who Leads the Pack for Democrats' Choice in 2028 Rebecca Downs
Justin Trudeau Just Made a Stunning Admission About Canada's Immigration System Madeline Leesman
Scott Jennings Has a Message for Democrats Melting Down Over Trump's Immigration Agenda Rebecca Downs
Update: Manhattan DA Gives Recommendation on How to Proceed in Trump’s Hush Money Case Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Looks Like A Familiar Face Will Be the Secretary of Education, As Trump Makes It Official Rebecca Downs
Advertisement