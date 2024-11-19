Mike Johnson Speaks Out Against Men in Women's Bathrooms

As Leah covered earlier on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed a resolution barring men from women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol. Such a move comes as Rep.-elect Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE), a biological man, who has been lauded by Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media as the first openly transgender member of the House, will take office next year. The fight over McBride and which bathroom the lawmaker will use has been a trending topic over X, with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) weighing in.

Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now. https://t.co/oX7SJLB6JZ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story. pic.twitter.com/IhR7kExkBU — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

As of Tuesday evening, Mace's pinned post is also a video of her placing her own sign outside the women's room indicating that the women's room is for "BIOLOGICAL" women, though Mace also says "I never thought we would need a sign for this."

I never thought we would need a sign for this, but women's restrooms are for BIOLOGICAL women. Not men. pic.twitter.com/42lOMhqHFT — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

Johnson, as streiff covered at our sister site of RedState, initially have something of a nonanswer of a response when he was asked about the resolution during a press conference earlier in the day. "I’m not gonna get into this. We treat all persons with dignity and respect. And we will. And I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this," he said.

Still, Johnson did affirm the simple biological truth that there were only two genders. "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman," he said. He also gave a definitive statement to the Associated Press, as streiff also noted.

"We’re not going to have men in women’s bathrooms," Johnson told the outlet. "I’ve been consistent about that with anyone I’ve talked to about this."

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman."



🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U9PTy2MhFT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 19, 2024

Another reason for the trending topic is because Mace has been violently threatened by a transgender activist for daring to introduce such a resolution. The congresswoman has been posting all throughout Tuesday about her resolution and the need for it.

Nevertheless, Mace has not let that break her resolve. If anything, it seems to have made her stronger, as the activist in question seems to have made her point for her that women need protection.

This is the exact type of man I don’t want in the women’s restroom with me.



He says he’s going to

🚨Grab my ratty looking f*****g hair

🚨Drag my face to the floor

🚨Repeatedly bash my head until blood everywhere

🚨And kill me pic.twitter.com/WnbMgGYId4 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

To everyone threatening my life: Your intimidation won't stop me from standing up for women.



Maybe channel those big feelings and loud opinions into finding the right restroom. https://t.co/E3Jx8IgEea — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024