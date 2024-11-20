The UN Admits Aid Trucks in Gaza are Being Looted, But There's Still...
Trump Announces Former Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Will Have a Role in His Administration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 20, 2024 10:50 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

On Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump announced that former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, will once more serve in his administration, though it's quite the different role this time. For the second Trump term, Whitaker will serve as the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The statement not only focused on Whitaker's past roles, but also his commitment to America First policies and that he's from Iowa.

As the statement read:

I am pleased to announce that former Acting Attorney General, Matthew G. Whitaker, from the Great State of Iowa, will be the United States Ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Matt is a strong warrior and loyal Patriot, who will ensure the United States' interests are advanced and defended. Matt will strengthen relationships with our NATO Allies, and stand firm in the face of threats to Peace and Stability - He will put AMERICA FIRST.

I have full confidence in Matt’s ability to represent the United States with Strength, Integrity, and unwavering Dedication. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to promote PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, Freedom, and Prosperity around the World.

Matt is also the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, and is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a B.A., MBA and J.D., where he played football, and received the Big Ten Medal of Honor.

Whitaker served as the Acting Attorney General from November 2018-February 2019, before he was succeeded by Attorney General William Barr. He has since served as the co-chair of the Center for Law & Justice at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

When it comes to the role of Trump's pick for Attorney General for this second term, it's been one week since he selected Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who has since resigned from Congress. There's been plenty of chatter about such a pick, as Townhall has been covering. 

