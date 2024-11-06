TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Does Rick Scott's Win Boost His Chances for Senate Leadership?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Tuesday night, Sen. Rick. Scott (R-FL) handily won reelection in his race against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former one-term congresswoman. Just like the Texas race, where Republican Sen. Ted Cruz easily won reelection, Democrats saw this race as one of their best hopes of keeping control of the chamber. Both incumbents easily won their races, though, outperforming the polls in the process. Scott's win is not merely significant as he gets to hold onto his seat, but because he is using it to boost his quest to succeed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring. 

Scott's spokesperson released a statement on Wednesday, shared to X by Semafor's Burgess Everett. "Donald Trump got a mandate from the American people for real change and the Trump agenda. As Senate Republican leader, Senator Scott will bring Florida’s winning conservative record to Washington and be a true ally to President Trump," the spokesperson said. 

Florida stood out on Tuesday night for a red wave just as it had in 2022, but for how quickly they counted their votes. Meanwhile, some states are still counting as of Wednesday afternoon, including Arizona, a key swing state.

Scott won by almost 13 points with President-Elect Trump winning the state by just over 13 percent. This comes after he won the state in 2016 by 1.2 percent and then in 2020 by 3.3 percent.

Scott himself also posted to his X account when his party gained control of the Senate on Tuesday night, thanks to Sen.-Elect Bernie Moreno beating vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio. Scott also used such a celebratory post to mention the leadership race.

"We need a Senate Majority Leader who will bring our conference together, support President Trump’s agenda, and work to deliver for Americans," he posted. "It’s time we Make Washington WORK Again!"

Another potential successor for McConnell is Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the minority whip. 

Thune also mention on Fox News that he's had "ongoing" conversations with Trump, also acknowledging he "has tremendous influence."

Regardless as to how Trump weighs in, if he does, Scott has the endorsement from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in his quest to succeed McConnell. 

Scott had previously sought to replace McConnell in 2022, and had some support among his fellow Republican senators, though McConnell easily won that Senate Republican leadership race.

