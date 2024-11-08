TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
There Appears to Be a Planned and Organized Pogrom Happening in Amsterdam

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File

Editor’s Note: This post contains some graphic videos. 

What was supposed to be a routine soccer game between Maccabi Tel Aviv FC and Amsterdam Ajax turned into a fight for survival for the Israelis who traveled to the city to watch the match. These aren’t isolated incidents. It appears to be an organized pogrom, where scores of Israelis are being targeted, brutalized and hunted down in the city. Pro-terrorist supporters are roaming the streets and storming into hotels looking for Israelis to assault and kill (via Fox News): 

Videos posted on social media appeared to show multiple fights in streets. 

Spanish media reported earlier in the week anti-Israel agitators would protest outside the stadium where the match was being played, targeting the club and its fans. 

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, gave an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday night. 

"We are seeing a pogrom against Jews and Israelis unfold in Amsterdam," Danon said. "In 2024. This must stop. ‘Globalize the intifada’ was not just a slogan for these terrorist supporters. I urge the Dutch government to help all Israelis and Jewish people immediately. It’s time to respond with force against these barbaric rioters." 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the situation, dispatching two rescue plans to help evacuate his citizens from the mayhem. Israeli officials warned their citizens in the city to remain inside and lock their doors (via Reuters):

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the details of "a very violent incident" targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, his office said on Friday. 

He directed that two rescue planes be sent immediately to assist citizens there, it added in a statement. 

Israel's national security ministry has also urged its citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotel rooms following the attacks, the prime minister's office said in a second statement. 

This is Europe in 2024.

Trump's 10-Part Plan to Dismantle the Deep State Sarah Arnold
