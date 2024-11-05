Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race
Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris
Man With 'Manifesto' Arrested at U.S. Capitol Smelling of Fuel, Carrying Flare Gun
Here's Why Nearly 40,000 Votes Need to Be Recounted in Milwaukee
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Doing on Election Night
Tipsheet

Big Win: Trump Takes North Carolina

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 05, 2024 9:35 PM
Townhall Media

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of North Carolina, according to Decision Desk, which has 16 Electoral College votes.

The 45th president won the state by 3.7 percent in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and by a narrow 1.4 percent against Joe Biden in 2020. Democrats have only won the state twice in the last five decades—most recently by Barack Obama in 2008. This cycle, North Carolina was rated as a toss-up, with final polling showing Trump up by 1.2 percentage points on average, according to RealClearPolitics.

Advertisement


Recent polling from Emerson College showed the gender divide playing a big role in the race.   

"In states where Trump has a slight edge, like North Carolina and Pennsylvania, men support Trump by a wider margin than women support Harris," executive poll director Spencer Kimball said in the report.

As for the governor's race, Democrat Josh Stein is the projected winner, defeating Republican Mark Robinson.

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement
Tags: NORTH CAROLINA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump Mia Cathell
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race Leah Barkoukis
Care to Explain This One, Google? Matt Vespa
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement