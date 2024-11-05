Big Win: Trump Takes North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is the projected winner of North Carolina, according to Decision Desk, which has 16 Electoral College votes.

The 45th president won the state by 3.7 percent in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, and by a narrow 1.4 percent against Joe Biden in 2020. Democrats have only won the state twice in the last five decades—most recently by Barack Obama in 2008. This cycle, North Carolina was rated as a toss-up, with final polling showing Trump up by 1.2 percentage points on average, according to RealClearPolitics.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in North Carolina.#DecisionMade: 9:22 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/PZocSAoy3P pic.twitter.com/IcJ5Pro772 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

BREAKING: Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump will win the toss-up state of North Carolina, a state the Harris campaign thought they had a chance of winning.



DDHQ currently gives Trump a ~70% chance of winning the presidency. pic.twitter.com/PAImd7AYTT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024





Recent polling from Emerson College showed the gender divide playing a big role in the race.

"In states where Trump has a slight edge, like North Carolina and Pennsylvania, men support Trump by a wider margin than women support Harris," executive poll director Spencer Kimball said in the report.

As for the governor's race, Democrat Josh Stein is the projected winner, defeating Republican Mark Robinson.