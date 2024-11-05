Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale
LARRY: The Election Night Live Extravaganza Show
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking.
There's a Wild Twist to the Georgia Poll Worker Busted for Threatening to...
Kamala Just Had an Embarrassing Moment at DNC HQ
VIP
Kamala Harris: I'll Protect Second Amendment While Destroying Second Amendment
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris
Man With 'Manifesto' Arrested at U.S. Capitol Smelling of Fuel, Carrying Flare Gun
Here's Why Nearly 40,000 Votes Need to Be Recounted in Milwaukee
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Doing on Election Night
CNN Makes Damning Admission About Trump Voters in Virginia
Ben Shapiro Lays Out 'Worst Case Scenario' Where Trump Wins Election
Election Shenanigans Aplenty in Pennsylvania
Tipsheet

AOC Gets Ripped Apart for Trying to Link the Temperature to Voting

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 05, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has not been having a normal one when it comes to the 2024 election. As Madeline covered earlier, the Squad member felt the need to lash out against Green Party running mate Butch Ware who dared to stand up for girls' and women's sports. AOC has also posted multiple times on Election Day, including about the temperature, adding a request for people to vote. 

Advertisement

AOC's post felt the need to mention that it was 70 degrees in New York at this time of year. The weather has been on the warmer side throughout the country, not just New York. 

While AOC has been posting throughout Tuesday about the election, including even about the key swing state of Nevada, this post in particular has garnered considerable attention. 

In the nearly six hours since the poll has been up, many of the 6,000 replies included particularly strong language ripping apart AOC for such stupidity. Many also pointed out how this isn't the only year that the weather has been particularly warm for Election Day.

AOC's district is "Solid Democratic," though the Trump-Vance campaign has expressed hope to put New York State in play this year, as have other New York Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Trump even held a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, just nine days before the election.

Recommended

Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
CNN Makes Damning Admission About Trump Voters in Virginia Sarah Arnold
Here's Why Nearly 40,000 Votes Need to Be Recounted in Milwaukee Sarah Arnold
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day Matt Vespa
Election Shenanigans Aplenty in Pennsylvania Mia Cathell
Care to Explain This One, Google? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Advertisement