AOC Gets Ripped Apart for Trying to Link the Temperature to Voting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has not been having a normal one when it comes to the 2024 election. As Madeline covered earlier, the Squad member felt the need to lash out against Green Party running mate Butch Ware who dared to stand up for girls' and women's sports. AOC has also posted multiple times on Election Day, including about the temperature, adding a request for people to vote.

AOC's post felt the need to mention that it was 70 degrees in New York at this time of year. The weather has been on the warmer side throughout the country, not just New York.

It’s 70 degrees in New York in the first week of November. Please vote. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2024

While AOC has been posting throughout Tuesday about the election, including even about the key swing state of Nevada, this post in particular has garnered considerable attention.

In the nearly six hours since the poll has been up, many of the 6,000 replies included particularly strong language ripping apart AOC for such stupidity. Many also pointed out how this isn't the only year that the weather has been particularly warm for Election Day.

New York City has reached 70° during the month of November a total of 156 other times since records began in 1869, including seven times in November 1953.



Which of these instances was due to climate change? Can you rub your crystal ball and give us some insight?



Top 10 warmest… pic.twitter.com/JLNh2yZmJq — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) November 5, 2024

I thought Joe Biden was supposed to reverse climate change? — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) November 5, 2024

AOC's district is "Solid Democratic," though the Trump-Vance campaign has expressed hope to put New York State in play this year, as have other New York Republicans, including House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik. Trump even held a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27, just nine days before the election.

NEW YORK IS IN PLAY!



President Trump is polling ahead in New York swing districts where Joe Biden won by 15 points in some cases.



I urge all New Yorkers to get out and vote early in-person to elect all of our incredible @NewYorkGOP candidates on your ballot!… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 2, 2024