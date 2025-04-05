Independent Reporter Highlights What's Fueling the Panic Over Trump's Tariffs
Tipsheet

Senate Passes GOP Budget Plan After Intense Marathon Vote Session

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 05, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) faces a growing challenge as he moves forward with the Senate’s budget resolution, which passed early Saturday after an all-night voting marathon. 

“More than a year ago, the House began discussing the components of a reconciliation package that will reduce the deficit, secure our border, keep taxes low for families and job creators, reestablish American energy dominance, restore peace through strength, and make government more efficient and accountable to the American people. We are now one step closer to achieving those goals,” Johnson wrote to House Republicans. "Today, the Senate passed its version of the budget resolution. Next week, the House will consider the Senate amendment.”

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans released a 70-page budget proposal that outlines a strategy for advancing President Donald Trump's key priorities, including border security, defense, energy, and tax policies. The resolution seeks to make the tax cuts from Trump’s first term permanent while also paving the way for an additional $1.5 trillion in tax cuts. It also calls for raising the debt ceiling by up to $5 trillion. On the contrary, the Senate’s proposed version calls for $4 billion in spending cuts. 

Congressional Republicans are using the budget reconciliation process to push through conservative policies. This process, typically reserved for when one party controls the presidency and both chambers of Congress lowers the Senate's required vote threshold for fiscal issues from 60 to 51 votes. This has resulted in two policy changes in legislation being passed. 

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said the legislation “Fulfills our promises to secure the border, to rebuild our economy, and to restore peace through strength.”

However, Sen. Chip Roy (R-TX) said, “If the Senate’s 'Jekyll and Hyde' budget is put on the House floor, I will vote no.” 

The bill has already sparked backlash within the House GOP, leaving Johnson to walk a tightrope between appeasing the party's more moderate voices and keeping his conservative base on board. House Republican leaders argue that the Senate's approval of its budget bill only enables the House to start working on its own version of the legislation and will not disrupt their process.

