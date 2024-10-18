'She's Not Competent': Here's Trump's Theory on Why Harris Didn't Show Up for Al Smith Dinner

As Townhall has been covering, former and potentially future President Donald Trump gave quite the speech during Thursday night's Al Smith dinner to benefit Catholic Charities. Vice President Kamala Harris thought it was more important to campaign in the battleground state of Wisconsin, and instead sent in a brief and poorly received video message. During his Friday morning appearance of "Fox & Friends," Trump weighed in further to share what he thought of Harris' priorities.

When sitting with the various co-hosts, Trump shared that the event was "great" and that they "we were all surprised" Harris didn't show up to the event. Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, has been stressing for weeks how "disappointed" he was that the vice president declined to come in person.

Trump also joked about learning that the teleprompters were "only for the comedians," adding, "I think I liked it better" to give his remarks without the teleprompter. Such a candid admission served as a fitting rebuttal to more bogus points from the Harris campaign.

President Trump on the Al Smith dinner: "I thought it was a great. It was for the Catholic Church. A lot of good people, a lot of good causes. Unusually, [Kamala] didn't show up." pic.twitter.com/jznScIDiLi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Trump had even stronger words for Harris from there, with co-host Brian Kilmeade asking why Trump thought she skipped it, as he noted that "there's a lot of theories."

"I think that she's not competent," Trump offered. He even felt bad for having to say so about her. "I don't want to say this kind of stuff," Trump continued. "We can't live with this, we're not going to be able to live with it."

In response to Kilmeade asking if he thought Harris was funny, Trump candidly offered, "I don't think she's funny." He then pointed to how only about 5 percent of her staff stayed with her, while 95 percent quit. Trump reminded that "if that happened to me, I'd be front page of every [outlet]."

"Nobody likes her, nobody wants to be with her, and I always say this, I don't even like saying it, but we can't have her as a president, she's a Marxist, we're not ready for a Marxist." The co-hosts agreed that America is indeed not ready for such a person to be president.

President Trump on Kamala skipping the Al Smith dinner: "She's not competent. We can't live with this. I don't think she's funny. 5% of her staff stayed with her. 95% quit -- Nobody likes her. Nobody wants to be with her. We can't have her as a President." pic.twitter.com/4UmYuPSrPh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Despite how Harris did not even bother attending in person, she and her campaign continue to troll Trump as part of their desperate attempts to portray Trump as the incompetent one, including after his remarks on Thursday night at the Al Smith dinner.

Harris herself has made such claims while out on the campaign trail on Friday.

Can Kamala do the job?



Trump has wildly outpaced her in interviews.



Here's the data that proves it:https://t.co/f6nFd4qg0P pic.twitter.com/GRYNbA5Fi6 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 18, 2024

FACT CHECK:



Trump has done way more media than Kamala.



It's been almost 90 days since she did an interview.



While Kamala's been sipping her wine Trump's been at work.



Here's the data:https://t.co/f6nFd4qg0P pic.twitter.com/YNq77jMVY6 — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 18, 2024

Democrats' allies in the media having also been trying to promote such a narrative. POLITICO, a repeat offender, also claimed that Trump was too "exhausted" to do another interview.

Meanwhile, back in the real world, President Trump has doubled Kamala up in media appearances since they each became their party’s nominee for president. https://t.co/kqJeCwTeJD pic.twitter.com/ICKSXg1HNS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

As the Trump War Room X account reminded, Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), have done many more interviews than Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). Their recent media blitz has also been a desperate attempt in response to concerns from the media. It does not appear to be going well.

Delulu Kamala claims that President Trump is "cancelling interviews" because of "exhaustion."



President Trump is so exhausted that he did the Al Smith Dinner last night, two interviews this morning, and will be doing a rally in Detroit tonight. pic.twitter.com/e9Yd6pJfKZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Kamala: "He's not doing interviews... We need to ask if he's exhausted being on the campaign trail."



Media interviews since becoming the nominee:

Trump: 59

Kamala: 26



Press conferences since becoming the nominee:

Trump: 6

Kamala: 0



Total campaign events in the month of… pic.twitter.com/O5hVQxQ52P — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

For all of these desperate claims about Trump skipping out on interviews, the Republican nominee seems to be doing just fine. In addition to his interview on "Fox & Friends," he's also done interviews with Tyrus for OutKick and Dan Bongino, with the latter setting the record straight using particularly fired up language.