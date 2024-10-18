Trump Absolutely Shredded the Dems at the Al Smith Dinner

Vice President Kamala Harris skipped the Al Smith Dinner. It was another strategic blunder for her campaign, which is staffed by people who are just as dumb as the 2024 Democratic nominee. The event isn’t some academic exercise, lady. It’s a charity event with high society—a cupcake walk. It’s the definition of a lay-up in American politics, and she skipped it. At this point, no message will resonate with working-class voters, and there is nothing she can do to get black men into the fold or stop the bleeding with Latinos. If she had attended and not fallen flat, Kamala would’ve earned a moment of good press instead of the demolishing she endured in absentia.

The best part of Trump’s jokes was that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was in full view the entire time. He sat next to the podium, seething as Trump delivered line-after-line demolishing Democrats and Kamala Harris. Even Chuck was the target of a joke from the former president. Trump skewered Harris, saying she couldn't attend because she was receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer. He also mocked White Guys for Kamala, adding that he’s not worried because their wives and their wives’ lovers are voting for him. Regarding childcare, Trump advised Kamala to keep her husband, Doug, away from the nannies. There were some other good lines:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "All polls are indicating I’m leading big with the Catholic vote, as I should be, but I don’t think Kamala has given up yet. Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer." pic.twitter.com/T8NAHcRnPm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "A major issue in this race is childcare, and Kamala has put forward a concept of a plan... The only piece of advice I would have for her in the event she wins would be not to let husband Doug anywhere near the nannies." pic.twitter.com/dSqiwYCIYU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Chuck Schumer is here looking very glum -- But look on the bright side, Chuck, considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BjPY3YtcrZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I’d like to thank our M.C. this evening, Jim Gaffigan. Most recently, Jim has been playing Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live. That’ll be a very short gig, Jim, but it was fun while it lasted!...



Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn’t here himself. But don’t worry,… pic.twitter.com/lGSUg7OeSY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Well, I had better wrap up, because Mayor Adams told me earlier that I needed to make this one very quick... the city has reserved this room for a large group of illegal aliens coming in from Texas." pic.twitter.com/czyeloOzYs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

"There’s a group called “White Dudes for Harris”... but I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me."



TRUMP IS COOKING LMAO pic.twitter.com/2SLGAvZe74 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "My opponent feels like she does not have to be here, which is deeply disrespectful to the event and in particular to our great Catholic community -- The last Democrat not to attend this important event was Walter Mondale and it did not go very well for him." pic.twitter.com/7dwLQAeYyY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "But if you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and rioters in Minneapolis and she would've been here guaranteed." pic.twitter.com/sRBNMBOKgJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Caption this pic.twitter.com/dm1MZ5AtlY — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Trump had a good moment mocking the assassination attempts against him this year:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I guess I just don't see the point of taking shots at myself when other people have been shooting at me for a hell of a long time..."



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/DEjWuS5siM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Jim Gaffigan threw kerosene on the Democrats and their ‘defend democracy’ war cry. The stand-up comedian joked that Democrats cared so much about the democratic process that they executed a coup, booted a duly elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris.

Jim Gaffigan: "The Democrats have been telling us Trump's reelection is a threat to democracy. In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/ZVgqMbT2p5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Of course, the Kamala campaign responded, highlighting again that her staffers sniff too much glue. They’re really trying to play up this ‘Trump is too old’ bit, huh? It won’t work. It never resonated. Also, Kamala is a brain cell away from being declared a mental invalid. You can't win battles if you don't show up.

Here’s Kamala’s statement on Trump’s roast.



Her campaign is operating in a different universe. pic.twitter.com/n1meAhQ9RC — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 18, 2024

