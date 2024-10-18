Kamala Harris' Answer to This Question Should Warrant a Special Counsel Investigation
Trump Absolutely Shredded the Dems at the Al Smith Dinner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2024 12:45 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Vice President Kamala Harris skipped the Al Smith Dinner. It was another strategic blunder for her campaign, which is staffed by people who are just as dumb as the 2024 Democratic nominee. The event isn’t some academic exercise, lady. It’s a charity event with high society—a cupcake walk. It’s the definition of a lay-up in American politics, and she skipped it. At this point, no message will resonate with working-class voters, and there is nothing she can do to get black men into the fold or stop the bleeding with Latinos. If she had attended and not fallen flat, Kamala would’ve earned a moment of good press instead of the demolishing she endured in absentia.  

The best part of Trump’s jokes was that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was in full view the entire time. He sat next to the podium, seething as Trump delivered line-after-line demolishing Democrats and Kamala Harris. Even Chuck was the target of a joke from the former president. Trump skewered Harris, saying she couldn't attend because she was receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer. He also mocked White Guys for Kamala, adding that he’s not worried because their wives and their wives’ lovers are voting for him. Regarding childcare, Trump advised Kamala to keep her husband, Doug, away from the nannies. There were some other good lines:

Trump had a good moment mocking the assassination attempts against him this year:

Jim Gaffigan threw kerosene on the Democrats and their ‘defend democracy’ war cry. The stand-up comedian joked that Democrats cared so much about the democratic process that they executed a coup, booted a duly elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris.

Of course, the Kamala campaign responded, highlighting again that her staffers sniff too much glue. They’re really trying to play up this ‘Trump is too old’ bit, huh? It won’t work. It never resonated. Also, Kamala is a brain cell away from being declared a mental invalid. You can't win battles if you don't show up. 

The entire set is here:

