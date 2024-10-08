Is Joe Biden Trying to Sabotage Kamala?

He’s not a nice old man. Joe Biden had a reputation for being Mr. Empathy until that got torpedoed during his weak sauce presidency. He’s intentionally slow walking aid to Georgia and North Carolina to prevent these people from recovering in time for Election Day. There are other moments where this cantankerous ogre reared its ugly head, but the aftermath of Hurricane Helene has shined a light on it. And for being half braindead, Joe is doing an excellent job in sabotaging his vice president’s 2024 chances, starting with interjecting into Kamala’s soft media blitz.

Kamala was on The View today, but Joe held a press conference that cut into this media hit. It’s not the first time, and it’s becoming a pattern that’s driving Kamala’s advisers crazy (via CNN):

“Biden keeps popping up” - Harris campaign frustrated by Joe Biden’s latest media appearances, says CNN reporter Edward @IsaacDovere.



“Biden in the next couple of days is heading to Angola and Germany. It's not like a really pressing foreign trip. A lot of people in the Harris… pic.twitter.com/AUL9gKhXk1 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 8, 2024

Awkward. As Kamala appears on The View, Joe Biden has counter programmed a White House briefing on the hurricane at the same time in the second TV clash of the week pic.twitter.com/Pj58HRRwmg — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 8, 2024

OMG. CNN accused Biden of "overshadowing" Kamala and stealing her thunder by addressing the port worker's strike before she did in a super rare White House press briefing.



Looks like tensions are rising in the West Wing. 👀pic.twitter.com/TTVgdgfyv4 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 4, 2024

Top aides to Kamala Harris are heading into the final month of the 2024 presidential race still wrestling with how much distance she can credibly claim from Joe Biden as she looks for more ways to weave in breaks with him on the campaign trail. But she keeps getting pulled back to his side for official business at the White House — and he keeps injecting himself into the conversation. Harris aides are looking at rolling out new plans and promises for what Harris would do as president, in part to directly demonstrate notable differences, like in her recent more blunt speeches about abortion rights and tackling the southern border. […] Harris wants to create space, top aides say, but not too much space. She wants to be loyal — but she also wants to win. She is still planning to lean on Biden, who is flying to Milwaukee on Tuesday for an event trumpeting more projects made possible by administration efforts, to buck up union members or to park himself in battleground Pennsylvania for political stops in the final weeks. But no one on the vice president’s team is upset that Biden is headed to spend a whole week of October overseas on a non-pressing diplomatic trip to Germany and Angola. Some wish he’d go away for longer. First, Kamala isn’t smart enough to pull this off: “Harris wants to create space, top aides say, but not too much space. She wants to be loyal — but she also wants to win.”

The woman would crash into the wall trying to execute this play. Also, she can’t, as Biden keeps reminding people that Kamala played a role in every significant failed initiative, with the vice president admitting she wouldn’t change a single thing over the past miserable three-plus years (via Axios):

Biden: "We're [Harris] singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She's a major player in everything we've done." pic.twitter.com/OkYX0jD9Pc — TFTC (@TFTC21) October 4, 2024

Vice President Harris said during an interview with ABC News' "The View" on Tuesday that "there is not a thing that comes to mind" when asked whether she would've done anything differently than President Biden. Why it matters: Voters largely disapprove of Biden's handling of issues like inflation, but Harris has benefited from the fact that they don't tend to blame her. Rather than distance herself, though, she has mostly embraced Biden's policies as she runs for the White House. "I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," Harris said on "The View."

Like I said, she’s too dumb to create space. Biden has also quietly knifed her regarding Hurricane Milton:

Dang, Biden is even kicking Harris in reminding everyone that he and DeSantis spoke, further showing that she only wanted to make this a campaign stunt. #Revenge https://t.co/AHGwovpCBg — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 8, 2024

It’s a cold war between the two camps, and Biden clearly remains unhappy at being forced out of the 2024 race. Like the Joker said, “Everything burns.”