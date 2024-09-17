Here’s the Chilling Remarks Jasmine Crockett Made Hours Before Assassination Attempt Against Trump

On Sunday, there was another assassination attempt against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, the second in just over two months' time. Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have been fanning the flames with inflammatory rhetoric, including that very day. Earlier on Sunday, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) appeared on MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki," to talk about domestic terrorism.

"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically, and we see it time and time again," which she then used to claim "there's only one person qualified to be the commander-in-chief," speaking about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX): "Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically"



A few hours later, President Trump was nearly assassinated for the second time in less than three months.



The media will ignore this.

Crockett's remarks were included in an exhaustive list from the Trump-Vance campaign sent out on Monday afternoon addressing how "Democrats' Rhetoric Inspired Another Attempt On President Trump's Life."

The list highlighted how "Democrats used increasingly incendiary rhetoric against President Trump in the days, weeks, and months leading up to the two assassination attempts."

The Trump campaign broke out every single receipt in the world.

On Sunday night, Crockett shared a USA Today article about the assassination attempt. "Political violence has no place in a democracy," the post from her official account read. There does not appear to have been any similar post from her political account.

Her political account did repost Psaki's show sharing a clip from the show. Many users chimed in to both posts to call Crockett out for her rhetoric.

Political violence has no place in a democracy.

"Right now I feel like MAGA in general, they are threats to us domestically" - Rep Jasmine Crockett (D) this morning....YOU and your dog whistle against the people that disagree with you.

.@JasmineforUS: "The problem isn't the people coming in. The problem is this guy and his people here that are doing the bomb threats throughout the country. Domestic terrorism is a real thing, and he is the guy that stokes it."

You should rethink your words after Trump was shot at a second time.



This is disgraceful and an embarrassment to Texas.

Following the first assassination attempt against Trump in July, Crockett had made headlines for sponsoring a bill in April that would have denied Trump protection from the U.S. Secret Service.

Days after that attempt, Crockett doubled down on her support for the legislation, known as the the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act or the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act.

Oh the evil & illogical who don't even serve on my level believe they have sway or authority over me (insert white privilege).



While I've been out of the country on official business, these losers have been looking for Twitter clout.



But I'll be gracious because I'm sure half…

There has been a push for greater USSS protections for Trump, though. On Tuesday, Republican Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Roger Marshall of Kansas led a press conference addressing the second assassination attempt. They and other Republican senators also sent a letter to Acting Director Ronald Rowe on Tuesday demanding that the Republican nominee have greater protections.