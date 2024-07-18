Biden Campaign Responds to Reports He's Dropping Out
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Really Posted This After Trump Was Nearly Assassinated

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 18, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When former and potentially future President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last week, reactions from both sides of the aisle came pouring in to wish him well. Some Democrats, however, had to contend with the reality of how just months before they had introduced a bill to revoke Trump's Secret Service protection. 

Among those members was Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Beyond a brief statement shared to her official account hours after the shooting, she also had a noteworthy post from her political account responding to calls for her to resign. 

In a lengthy and particularly defensive post, Crockett appears to double down on her belief that Trump does not deserve Secret Service protection. As her post reads in part:

As a sitting member of congress we don’t even get secret service protection so why should taxpayers foot the bill for someone who a jury of his/her peers has deemed guilty of a felony or in this case 34 of ‘em, if they are sentenced to time. The prison is full of officers  not to mention, why should we make an entire team of public servants have to go to prison, too?! 

If Martha Stewart could survive, I’m not sure why y’all are so scared that your Orange Savior couldn’t or is it that you want to admit that women are stronger than many of you, including him? 

As JustMindy at our sister site Twitchy highlighted, Crockett also found a way to make yet another issue about "white privilege" and her own importance. She even claims in her post that she's actually being "gracious." The line about being "a sitting member of [C]ongress" implies Crockett may be looking to play the victim as well. 

The bill in question, the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act or the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act, was introduced on April 19. A little more than a month later, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in a "trial" in New York City. 

In light of a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on presidential immunity on the Trump v. United States case earlier this month, Trump's sentencing, which was supposed to take place on July 11, has been delayed. Sentencing will now take place on September 18. It is also widely believed that his conviction will be overturned on appeal. 

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who served as the chairman of the January 6 Select Committee, was the one who introduced that bill. He put out a response from his official X account much earlier in the evening on Saturday, though he was promptly ratioed.

Jacqueline Marsaw, who at the time was with Thompson's office, made posts on social media on Saturday night justifying the assassination attempt. Thompson later revealed Marsaw is no longer employed by the office.

