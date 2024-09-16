Late last week, the RNC achieved yet another election integrity victory in Pennsylvania to do with mail ballots. The RNC Election Integrity team achieved a win last month, though a panel with the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court overturned that days later. More recently, however, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected such a challenge, the RNC announced last Friday, voiding the lower court's ruling.

"This is a huge win to protect the vote in Pennsylvania that will secure commonsense mail ballot safeguards and help voters cast their ballots with confidence. The Keystone State will be absolutely critical in this election, and the Supreme Court has decided a major victory for election integrity," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement.

Pennsylvania state law requires that voters sign and date their mail ballots in order for them to be considered, which the RNC refers to as "an important election integrity safeguard" when it comes to providing background about this latest victory. However, leftist groups filed lawsuits to try to strike down the date requirement. Ballots that are misdated or undated will not be counted.

"The Commonwealth Court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to review the matter given the failure to name the county boards of elections of all 67 counties," the state Supreme Court noted. Even more noteworthy is that such a court has a heavily liberal slant of 5-2. Friday's decision was 4-3.

Whatley also posted and reposted his thoughts to his X account last Friday.

This might be the single most important election integrity win of the year so far. PA's Supreme Court ruling that undated or misdated mail-in ballots WON'T COUNT cuts off a whole vector of potential issues. Well done and congrats to @ChairmanWhatley and the entire team.



BIG… https://t.co/Whcv7SuKC4 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 14, 2024

This is huge, massive, earth-shattering news.



Let’s keep registering new Republican voters across Pennsylvania.



PA = White House — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 13, 2024

Scott Pressler, who has been involved in instrumental voter registration efforts, replied to Whatley's post, calling the win "huge, massive, earth-shattering news" and issued a call to "keep registering new Republican voters across Pennsylvania."

Republicans have indeed made gains when it comes to voter registration in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania is indeed one of the critical swing states. When it comes to the polls, Vice President Kamala Harris only leads Trump by +0.1 in Pennsylvania, per RealClearPolling. Similarly, 538 has her leading Trump by just +0.6 there. It's no wonder that there have been complaints about the Democratic nominee not picking Pennsylvania's popular governor, Josh Shapiro, as her running mate.

While the election is a little over seven weeks away, Pennsylvania begins mailing ballots 50 days before the election. October 29 is the last day to request a mail ballot.