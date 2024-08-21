Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night?
Why Dems Probably Don't Want Terry McAuliffe Doing Anymore Interviews at the DNC
Here's the Moment Where the DNC Went Crazy for Barack Obama
Biden-Harris Have a Sixth Sense the Economy Is in Trouble -- They're Probably...
Gaetz Gets Last Laugh in McCarthy Feud
Disney Issues Statement After Backlash Over Response to Wrongful Death Suit
Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC
Stupid Buffalo and Easily Slaughtered Sheep—Part One
Lead Ammunition Bans Still Lack Scientific Backing
Tester and Brown Join Kamala in the Basement
Harris Perilously Rejects the Wisdom of Milton Friedman
The Harris-Walz Ticket: The Most Aggressively Pro-Abortion in History
Unborn Children With Disabilities Are Still Protected in Texas
Tipsheet

RNC Scores Voter Integrity Win in Key Swing State

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 21, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

The Republican National Committee scored a major legal victory in Pennsylvania this week, boosting ballot integrity in the state just weeks before early voting for the 2024 presidential election is set to begin. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley shared the news on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

The RNC is engaged in election integrity battles in states across the country and recently petitioned the Supreme Court to stop illegal immigrants from voting. Republican Attorneys General have signed on to the effort. 

“It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in our elections. Yet time and again, we have seen Democrat officials oppose basic safeguards and dismantle election integrity provisions, intentionally opening the door to non-citizen voting in our elections. This is just the latest step in our fight to compel officials to follow the law: only Americans should decide American elections, and Democrats will be held accountable," Whatley released in a statement last week. 

Recommended

Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"RNC discovered that a non-citizen in Minnesota received a primary ballot without requesting it and without registering to vote. This is a significant lapse in Minnesota’s election safeguards, and we immediately demanded answers," the RNC added. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night? Matt Vespa
Why Dems Probably Don't Want Terry McAuliffe Doing Anymore Interviews at the DNC Matt Vespa
Trump Campaign Highlights 'Most Outrageous Moments' From Day Two of the DNC Leah Barkoukis
Here's the Moment Where the DNC Went Crazy for Barack Obama Matt Vespa
The Washington Post Surprisingly Published This Article About the Democratic Convention Matt Vespa
Beware of the Black Swans Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Did Anyone Notice This Funny Transition During the Democratic Convention Last Night? Matt Vespa
Advertisement