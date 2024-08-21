RNC Scores Voter Integrity Win in Key Swing State

The Republican National Committee scored a major legal victory in Pennsylvania this week, boosting ballot integrity in the state just weeks before early voting for the 2024 presidential election is set to begin. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley shared the news on Tuesday.

The @GOP and @PAGOP just secured another major election integrity victory.



After a court battle, a Pennsylvania judge affirmed that incomplete mail ballots without required "secrecy envelopes" will not be counted.



This is a big win for mail ballot safeguards. pic.twitter.com/2sIpdbTDqD — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 20, 2024

The RNC is engaged in election integrity battles in states across the country and recently petitioned the Supreme Court to stop illegal immigrants from voting. Republican Attorneys General have signed on to the effort.

“It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in our elections. Yet time and again, we have seen Democrat officials oppose basic safeguards and dismantle election integrity provisions, intentionally opening the door to non-citizen voting in our elections. This is just the latest step in our fight to compel officials to follow the law: only Americans should decide American elections, and Democrats will be held accountable," Whatley released in a statement last week.

"RNC discovered that a non-citizen in Minnesota received a primary ballot without requesting it and without registering to vote. This is a significant lapse in Minnesota’s election safeguards, and we immediately demanded answers," the RNC added.