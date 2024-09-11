Democrats Running for U.S. Senate Races in Red States Fundraise Off of 9/11

As Democratic candidates scramble to run for U.S. Senate races in red states, several of them are also going for desperate tactic of fundraising on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. On Wednesday, the actual date of the anniversary, Democrats Lucas Kunce in Missouri, Rep. Colin Allred in Texas, and former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida all sent out fundraising emails mentioning the anniversary while also soliciting donations.

In response to such fundraising emails, NRSC Spokesman Philip Letsou blasted the move, as well as provided a suggestion as to what the candidates should do with the donations.

"It’s absolutely disgraceful that these Democrats would take advantage of this national day of remembrance to fundraise for their failing campaigns. Lucas Kunce, Collin Allred, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell must immediately apologize for these appalling solicitations and pledge to donate all proceeds received to charity," he told Townhall in a statement.

Kunce is facing Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in a race that is regarded at the very least as a "Likely Republican," with many forecasters also considering it to be "Safe" or "Solid Republican." Allred is running against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in a race that is regarded as "Likely Republican," while Mucarsel-Powell is running against Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) in a race regarded as being, at the very least, "Lean Republican."

None of the Republican incumbents sent out fundraising emails on Wednesday.

In contrast to Democratic candidates, a Republican running against a Democratic incumbent, Hung Cao who faces Sen. Tim Kaine in Virginia, sent out an email commemorating 9/11 that did not include a fundraising link.

While all three Democratic candidates have made posts over their X accounts honoring the fallen on the anniversary of 9/11, all three Democrats have also put out numerous posts against the Republican incumbents they're running against. Kunce in particular has engaged in ugly online debates and quoted reposts against Hawley, including through posts that contain explicit language.

Allred's video message about commemorating the anniversary also touts his time in the House and includes his "Colin Allred for Senate" logo.

"And 23 years later, I am as dedicated as ever to ensuring that something like this never happens again, and that we care for the folks who risked their lives that day and in the days that followed. That's why in Congress I've supported legislation that to make sure that 9/11 first responders have access to benefits. And I've continually to protect our national security, and to ensure that our service members who stepped up after 9/11 can access the care and resources that they've earned," Allred mentioned.

"Now, I'll never stop fighting to protect our democracy from those who threaten it. So today, let's reaffirm our commitment to never forget, and may God bless America, and united we stand," Allred he also said to close his video message.

The language in the video is almost exactly the same as that used in Allred's fundraising email, which also includes his name, picture, and a prompt to text to join the campaign.

Today we remember the lives taken from us in an act of terror on September 11, 2001, and honor the first responders who heroically risked their lives saving others.



We must recommit to the fundamental American values that unite us against the evils of this world. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/zyBLX5DcWn — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) September 11, 2024

The Truth and Courage PAC, which supports Cruz, has for years has also been criticizing Allred for spending 9/11 anniversaries to fundraise, and his associations with anti-Israel imams.

Reminder: Last year, Colin Allred was fundraising with a radical who helped lead a mosque with an alarming history.



And to this day, Allred still refuses to condemn his extremist donors and anti-Israel allies like Omar Suleiman. https://t.co/2WCeRPdJxK — Truth and Courage PAC (@tandcpac) September 11, 2024

Republicans have a particularly good chance of retaking control of the Senate, with Decision Desk HQ putting the odds at 70 percent. Hawley also has a 94 percent chance of winning reelection, while Cruz is has an 80 percent chance and Scott has a 69 percent chance, per Decision Desk HQ.

Nevertheless, the Missouri, Texas, and Florida races are the ones that Democrats have been trying to target, especially Texas and Florida.