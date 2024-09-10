Harris Was Clear 'We Need to Reimagine How We Are Creating Safety,' New Video From Sen. Marshall Reminds

As the Democratic nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris may like to tout her previous role as a prosecutor, but a new video from the office of Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) shared first with Townhall highlights how she is, in reality, "soft on crime."

The video begins with a clip showing Harris' own words in which she praised the Defund the Police movement in 2020. "The issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety," she said about such a movement.

A news clip also plays detailing how "violent crime is on the rise in the U.S.," including a 5 percent rise in homicides in 2021.

In another clip, Harris offers that "for far too long, the status quo thinking has been to believe that by putting more police on the street, you're gonna have more safety, and that's just wrong."

The video also plays some of the footage of those violent crimes, including subway attacks, aggravated assault, and even murder. Those scenes are interspersed with Harris saying "I'm always going to interpret these protests as an essential component of evolution in our country." That supposed "essential component of evolution" cost billions.

Harris, when she was running for president in 2019 as part of the 2020 cycle, also spoke out against armed school resource officers (SROs), making school children a soft target, in comments recently unearthed. Harris wanted to take steps on "demilitarizing our schools and taking police officers out of schools."

The video concludes with chaos and mayhem of those protests that Harris supports, as well as illegal immigrants in New York City suspected of committing crimes giving the middle finger. Her voice plays over such footage, sharing that "the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions, is my values have not changed."

Harris made such a claim during her interview with CNN's Dana Bash late last month, the first since she replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, though she had to bring along her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), for that particularly brief interview.

"Defund the police-Kamala Harris is the candidate of lawlessness, violent crime, and open borders. She can run, but she cannot hide from her record, and we will continue to expose the truth that has led to a crime crisis in our nation. San Francisco Kamala Harris was doing cashless bail and catch and release before it was in Vogue and a tool embraced by the radical Left. As we expect her to try to rebrand herself and flip-flop-flail on the debate stage tonight, the American people must hear the facts. The only candidate on the stage tonight who will restore law and order and prioritize the safety and security of your families is President Donald Trump," Marshall also said in a statement for Townhall.

Harris will debate Trump later on Tuesday in a debate moderated by ABC News, where crime will quite likely come up in the 90-minutes.