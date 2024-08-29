The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview is Here

In anticipation of her first interview since knifing President Joe Biden and becoming the Democratic nominee for president on July 21, CNN is giving a preview of their sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"My values have not changed," Harris said when asked about her far-left policy positions from the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Harris claims her “values have not changed” — despite flip-flopping on various key issues in the past week — in first look at CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/dosSqJwLH6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2024

CNN is already being panned for assisting Harris with the style of questioning.

In a courtroom, I'd object: Leading the witness! https://t.co/bIZaMo0u94 — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 29, 2024

The interview comes as Harris's campaign desperately tries to distance her from the disastrous 2019 campaign for president -- when she was forced to drop out before the Iowa Caucuses after falling to the bottom of the polls.

On the border, these are the latest claims -- indirectly from her campaign. From Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on X: