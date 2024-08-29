The First Quote From Kamala's CNN Interview is Here

In anticipation of her first interview since knifing President Joe Biden and becoming the Democratic nominee for president on July 21, CNN is giving a preview of their sit-down with Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
"My values have not changed," Harris said when asked about her far-left policy positions from the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Harris claims her “values have not changed” — despite flip-flopping on various key issues in the past week — in first look at CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/dosSqJwLH6— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2024
CNN is already being panned for assisting Harris with the style of questioning.
In a courtroom, I'd object: Leading the witness! https://t.co/bIZaMo0u94— Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) August 29, 2024
The interview comes as Harris's campaign desperately tries to distance her from the disastrous 2019 campaign for president -- when she was forced to drop out before the Iowa Caucuses after falling to the bottom of the polls.
On the border, these are the latest claims -- indirectly from her campaign. From Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on X:
NEW: The Harris campaign confirms to @FoxNews that Harris has reversed several of her prior positions on immigration, including decriminalizing illegal crossings, a pledge to close ICE detention centers, and the idea that ICE should be abolished or “started from scratch”.
Re: decriminalizing illegal crossings: A Harris campaign official tells FOX VP Harris’ position is that “unauthorized border crossings are illegal.”
Re: Abolishing or starting ICE from scratch:
A Harris campaign official tells FOX her position aligns with the Biden administration’s and what’s in the bipartisan border bill, including increased funding for ICE & border security.
Re: Closing ICE detention centers: A Harris campaign official tells FOX Harris’ position is the same as the Biden admin’s, which is:
“…continuing to ensure sufficient resources to enforce our laws and prioritize detention and removal for individuals who pose threats to public safety and national security, as well as ensure compliance with immigration proceedings and decisions, including removal.”
The Harris campaign tells FOX Harris’ positions changed as a result of her time in the White House as Vice President.
Harris campaign spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg tells FOX:
“While Donald Trump is wedded to the extreme ideas in his Project 2025 agenda, Vice President Harris believes real leadership means bringing all sides together to build consensus. It is that approach that made it possible for the Biden-Harris administration to achieve bipartisan breakthroughs on everything from infrastructure to gun violence prevention. As President, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress."
Harris campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz also provided FOX the following statement regarding immigration policy:
“The only ‘plan’ Donald Trump has to secure our border is ripping mothers from their children and a few xenophobic placards at the Republican National Convention. He tanked the bipartisan border security deal because for Donald Trump, this has never been about solutions just running on a problem. Like everything with Donald Trump, it’s never been about helping the country, it's only about helping himself. There’s only one candidate in this race who will fight for bipartisan solutions to strengthen border security, and that’s Vice President Harris.”
Join the conversation as a VIP Member