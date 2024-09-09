Michigan Supreme Court Hands Democrats a Win With Decision to Keep RFK Jr on the Ballot

Last Friday, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. achieved a series of wins in both Michigan and North Carolina after courts ruled he was to be taken off the state ballot. He sought to run against President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary but ended up running as an Independent before he dropped out in late August and endorsed former and potentially future President Donald Trump. In Michigan, however, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has been particularly ruthless in her efforts, and achieved a win at the state Supreme Court to keep RFK on the ballot.

Advertisement

As WILX 10 shared about the Monday decision:

On Friday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson petitioned for an “emergency ruling” in Kennedy’s suit. On Monday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled RFK could not be taken off Michigan’s ballot. Kennedy previously received the nomination from the Michigan Natural Law Party, a minor party. According to the ruling, a candidate cannot withdraw from a race once they accept a minor party’s nomination.

The decision has become a trending topic over X, with many pointing to the hypocrisy from Benson and Democrats overall when it comes to the election and the lengths they'll go to in order to help Vice President Kamala Harris.

Greg Price posted a copy of the order, as he reminded that Benson has tried to remove Cornel West, another third-party candidate from the ballot. West also revealed during a podcast with Jordan Chariton that the Harris campaign and the DNC tried to bribe him to drop out of the race.

BREAKING: The Democrat controlled Michigan Supreme Court just ruled that RFK Jr has to remain on the ballot despite the fact that he dropped out of the race.



Again, Michigan's Sec of State @JocelynBenson attempted to remove Cornel West from the ballot but filed lawsuit after… pic.twitter.com/cV7Z2SRV9L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 9, 2024

Michigan is a particularly critical battleground state, one where Harris currently leads Trump by +1.2, according to the latest averages from RealClearPolling. As we covered earlier on Monday, a recent CBS News/YouGov poll shows Harris leading Trump by 50-49 percent there.