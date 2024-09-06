Pro-Hamas Clowns Slap CNN Host With a New Moniker Over Gaza War at...
BIG: Courts Reveal Whether or Not RFK Jr. Will Be Removed From Ballots in North Carolina, Michigan

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 06, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Editor's note: This story has been updated. 

Update:

An appeals court in Michigan ruled Friday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name must be removed from the ballot in the state. 

Original:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name must be removed from the 2024 election ballot in North Carolina, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. 

“Respondents are hereby enjoined from disseminating ballots listing petitioner as a candidate for President of the United States. The stay and injunction will remain in effect until the disposition of petitioner’s appeal or until further notice of this Court,” the ruling said. 

“This cause is remanded to the Superior Court of Wake County for entry of order directing the State Board of Elections to disseminate ballots without the name of petitioner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. appearing as a candidate for President of the United States,” it added.

Last month, Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump. He’s been involved in a legal battle in North Carolina to have his name removed from the ballot before mail-in ballots were sent out.

According to WRAL, mail-in ballots were meant to be sent out on Friday. This will now be delayed as ballots are re-printed, omitting Kennedy’s name. 

The State Board of Elections could appeal the case further, the outlet noted (via WRAL):

Soon after the ruling Friday, the State Board of Elections sent a memo to all 100 county elections boards — who are the ones who physically possess the ballots that were supposed to start going out by now — telling them not to destroy any of those ballots, even despite the Court of Appeals order to start from scratch.

"Continue to hold your outgoing absentee ballots," elections board general counsel Paul Cox wrote in the memo.

According to CNN, Cox added, “Our attorneys are reviewing the order and determining how to move forward.”

“No decision has been made on whether this ruling will be appealed,” he added.

