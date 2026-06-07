Some Questions for Graham Platner
Some Questions for Graham Platner
VIP
The Left Sacrifices Our Girls on the Altar of Trump Derangement Syndrome
The Left Sacrifices Our Girls on the Altar of Trump Derangement Syndrome
VIP
Remembering D-Day
Remembering D-Day
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 323: What the Bible Says About Drinking Wine and Alcohol
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 323: What the Bible Says About Drinking Wine...
The Republicans Are Saps and Saps Deserve to Lose
The Republicans Are Saps and Saps Deserve to Lose
America’s $521 Billion Fraud Problem Is Finally Meeting Its Match
America’s $521 Billion Fraud Problem Is Finally Meeting Its Match
Support for Ukraine Growing Among US Christian Leaders
Support for Ukraine Growing Among US Christian Leaders
I Am Not Setting Dates for the Second Coming, but Things Are Different Today
I Am Not Setting Dates for the Second Coming, but Things Are Different...
19 Ohio Retailers Face Sanctions in Joint SNAP Fraud Enforcement Operation
19 Ohio Retailers Face Sanctions in Joint SNAP Fraud Enforcement Operation
Cleveland Clinic Agrees to Stop Sex Changes for Minors After DOJ Investigation
Cleveland Clinic Agrees to Stop Sex Changes for Minors After DOJ Investigation
VIP
Popular YouTuber Has Child Killed in the Womb Because He Had Downs Syndrome
Popular YouTuber Has Child Killed in the Womb Because He Had Downs Syndrome
Federal Jury Convicts Boilermakers Union Leaders in $7M Embezzlement Scheme
Federal Jury Convicts Boilermakers Union Leaders in $7M Embezzlement Scheme
Flesh-Eating Parasites Threaten American Livestock Industry
Flesh-Eating Parasites Threaten American Livestock Industry
Detroit Animal Shelter Scandal Resurfaces as Abdul El-Sayed Launches U.S. Senate Bid
Detroit Animal Shelter Scandal Resurfaces as Abdul El-Sayed Launches U.S. Senate Bid
Tipsheet

Spencer Pratt Might Get Shut Out of the LA Mayoral Race

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 07, 2026 10:00 AM
Spencer Pratt Might Get Shut Out of the LA Mayoral Race
AP Photo/Jill Connelly

Spencer Pratt, the reality TV star turned political candidate in the face of Los Angeles’ crime and homelessness epidemic, is on the verge of being shut out of the LA mayoral second round of voting as more and more late-count mail-in ballots give the edge to Nithya Raman.

Advertisement

Pratt is on pace to be overtaken today, as his lead has been cut down to less than 1 percent over Raman after the latest batch of ballots were reported. There is a narrow margin of just over 7,000 votes between the two candidates and a further estimated 23 percent of the vote left to be counted, according to NBC’s model.

Raman, the third place candidate and the likely candidate to shut Republicans out of representation during the second round election, has received the lion’s share of the newest round of ballots. Raman received around 40 percent of the latest count while Pratt managed to secure 18 percent. The remaining 42 percent was split amongst the other candidates in the field, most notably Democrat incumbent and front-runner Karen Bass, who took 33 percent of the latest haul.

Recommended

The Republicans Are Saps and Saps Deserve to Lose Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

California's jungle primaries are designed to ensure that two members of the same party can advance to the second round, effectively shutting out the potential for opposition candidates to proceed to the general election by splitting the primary vote between two progressives. Democrats are fully aware and even boast of their ability to sideline Republicans out of high-profile races.

While the election took place on Tuesday, nearly a quarter of the vote for the mayoral race has yet to be reported.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Republicans Are Saps and Saps Deserve to Lose Alan Joseph Bauer
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 323: What the Bible Says About Drinking Wine and Alcohol Myra Kahn Adams
Some Questions for Graham Platner Derek Hunter
I Am Not Setting Dates for the Second Coming, but Things Are Different Today Michael Brown
Federal Jury Convicts Boilermakers Union Leaders in $7M Embezzlement Scheme Scott McClallen
19 Ohio Retailers Face Sanctions in Joint SNAP Fraud Enforcement Operation Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Republicans Are Saps and Saps Deserve to Lose Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement