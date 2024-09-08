Illegal Alien Arrested for Voting In U.S. Elections

The Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested an illegal immigrant from Guatemala for impersonating Americans and voting in federal elections.

42-year-old Angelica Maria Francisco was taken into custody after it was revealed she had been illegally voting in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. She was charged with “false claims of citizenship in connection with voting, false statements in application for a United States passport, use of a United States passport obtained by false statements, and aggravated identity theft.”

Advertisement

Francisco agreed to plead guilty to all charges. According to court documents, the illegal immigrant, who has been residing in Alabama, stole the identity of an American citizen in 2011 and used it to obtain a passport and register to vote.

The DOJ said she used the U.S. passport to travel to and from her home country of Guatemala in 2012, 2015, and 2018.

This comes as Republicans warn of non-citizens on state voter rolls as the 2024 election gets closer. Despite Democrats dismissing such claims, there have been multiple findings about illegal immigrants registered to vote.

For instance, the Heritage Foundation pointed out that more than 11,000 illegal aliens have been on Virginia’s voter roll in the past ten years, with at least 616 known non-citizens on the state’s voter registration system within the last couple of years. Arizona also encountered a similar issue, finding that more than 200 illegal immigrants have been found on the state’s voter rolls since 2021.

House and Senate Republicans are working to pass the SAVE Act, which would protect federal elections against illegal immigrants voting.

Billionaire Elon Musk sounded the alarm on illegal immigration and warned what will happen if Democrats make non-citizens permanent U.S. residents.

“Increasing illegals boosts Dem voting power, causing them to recruit even more! If Dems win President, House & Senate (with enough seats to overcome filibuster), they'll grant citizenship to all illegals & America will become a permanent one-party deep socialist state," Musk said.

Since the Biden-Harris Administration took office, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the U.S., with over 1.7 million undocumented immigrant “gotaways” recorded since 2021.

In contrast, there were only 415,000 known “gotaways” during the Trump Administration in 2018, 2019, and 2020.