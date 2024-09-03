Kamala Isn't Gaining Momentum
Kamala Harris Cannot Be Serious With This Tweet About Hamas and a Ceasefire...
Biden Blew Another Mental Fuse When Talking About the American Executed by Hamas
BREAKING: A Return of Brian Stelter Is Imminent! And Rakes Continue to Be...
House Foreign Affairs Committee Subpoenas Antony Blinken
LIVE RESULTS: Voters Make Their Primary Election Decisions in Massachusetts
Judge Won't Move Trump's Hush Money Case to Federal Court
Poll Shows Harris With Lead Ahead of the Debate. Will It Last?
Even Animals Don’t Behave So Cruelly
Here's What Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Has to Say About Kamala Harris on...
One Former GOP Senator Will Not Vote for Trump or Harris
Did Tim Walz Lie About Getting Turned Away From a George W. Bush...
Should Democrats Be Nervous About the Polls?
Former Aide to NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Charged With Being an Agent of...
Tipsheet

Why Is Keith Ellison Praising Brazil?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 03, 2024 7:00 PM
Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Something truly frightening is happening in Brazil, where X is being restricted by Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes and the entire Supreme Court panel there as Elon Musk refuses to comply with censorship since he won't restrict the accounts of those who support former President Jair Bolsonaro. While Musk is standing for free speech, there are those on the left, even in the United States, who are standing with the foreign power and for censorship.

Advertisement

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who also previously served as a congressman, posted from his own X account on Monday, "obrigado Brasil!" Translated in Portuguese, Ellison was writing "thanks Brazil!"

The post has been thoroughly ratioed, with close to 5,000 replies and approximately 700 quoted replies. 

That was hardly Ellison's only post recently, as he had been posting throughout the holiday weekend in support of the Harris-Walz ticket. 

Ellison isn't the only one speaking about his connection to Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), though. As Sam J at our sister site of Twitchy covered, among those doing so included The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway and Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

It's not merely Ellison who is making troubling remarks to do with free speech and censorship over X. Robert Reich, who served as the Secretary of Labor under former President Bill Clinton, last week wrote a column for The Guardian, "Elon Musk is out of control. Here is how to rein him in." To Reich, "rein[ing] him in" involves not just boycotts, but the idea that "Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X."

Recommended

Here's What Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Has to Say About Kamala Harris on the Debate Stage Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Democrats going after Musk and free speech is nothing new. Musk has endorsed Donald Trump for president and also hosted a conversation with the Republican nominee over X. He and Trump thus must both be considered threats. 

Meanwhile, Democrats still expect the American people to believe that it's their party that cares about freedoms. Top Democrats also have their own ridiculous complaints about Republicans and freedom, all because the parties disagree on the issue of not exposing school children to sexually explicit material as well as elective abortions for any reason up until birth. 

Tags: FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Has to Say About Kamala Harris on the Debate Stage Rebecca Downs
The Kamala Harris Campaign Is Collapsing Douglas MacKinnon
More of the Nashville Trans Shooter's Manifesto Just Dropped Mia Cathell
Kamala Harris Cannot Be Serious With This Tweet About Hamas and a Ceasefire Agreement Matt Vespa
Judge Won't Move Trump's Hush Money Case to Federal Court Rebecca Downs
A Major Talking Point About Illegal Aliens and Crime Just Went Up in Smoke Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Has to Say About Kamala Harris on the Debate Stage Rebecca Downs
Advertisement