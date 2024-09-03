Why Is Keith Ellison Praising Brazil?

Something truly frightening is happening in Brazil, where X is being restricted by Brazilian Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes and the entire Supreme Court panel there as Elon Musk refuses to comply with censorship since he won't restrict the accounts of those who support former President Jair Bolsonaro. While Musk is standing for free speech, there are those on the left, even in the United States, who are standing with the foreign power and for censorship.

Advertisement

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who also previously served as a congressman, posted from his own X account on Monday, "obrigado Brasil!" Translated in Portuguese, Ellison was writing "thanks Brazil!"

obrigado Brasil! — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 2, 2024

The post has been thoroughly ratioed, with close to 5,000 replies and approximately 700 quoted replies.

That was hardly Ellison's only post recently, as he had been posting throughout the holiday weekend in support of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Ellison isn't the only one speaking about his connection to Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), though. As Sam J at our sister site of Twitchy covered, among those doing so included The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway and Townhall columnist Dustin Grage.

Comrade Tim approves pic.twitter.com/1Xcg7449wU — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2024

It's not merely Ellison who is making troubling remarks to do with free speech and censorship over X. Robert Reich, who served as the Secretary of Labor under former President Bill Clinton, last week wrote a column for The Guardian, "Elon Musk is out of control. Here is how to rein him in." To Reich, "rein[ing] him in" involves not just boycotts, but the idea that "Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X."

Democrats going after Musk and free speech is nothing new. Musk has endorsed Donald Trump for president and also hosted a conversation with the Republican nominee over X. He and Trump thus must both be considered threats.

Meanwhile, Democrats still expect the American people to believe that it's their party that cares about freedoms. Top Democrats also have their own ridiculous complaints about Republicans and freedom, all because the parties disagree on the issue of not exposing school children to sexually explicit material as well as elective abortions for any reason up until birth.