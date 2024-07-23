Biden Returns to the White House After Bizarre Absence
Wait, Secret Service Snipers Had Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin?
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption
Is This Why Biden Was Slurring His Words During Call With Kamala's Campaign...
We Know When Bob Menendez Is Leaving the Senate
Netanyahu to Meet With Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Joe Biden Resurfaces After Five Days in Hiding
Meet Kamala's Press Agent...NBC News' Garrett Haake
Religious Rhetoric and the RNC
Here's How Trump Is Doing With Young Voters Against Kamala Harris
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris
One GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports
Kamala Harris Boycotting Netanyahu's Speech to Congress
Not All Dems Are Jumping to Endorse Kamala
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Has to Say About Multiple Debates With Kamala Harris

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 23, 2024 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Last week, the Trump-Vance campaign indicated it was not going to commit to a debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the running mate for former and potentially future President Donald Trump. That certainly looks to have been the right move, given recent developments. With President Joe Biden having withdrawn from the race on Sunday, it will likely be Trump who debates Harris. As he indicated during a press call on Tuesday, Trump not only hopes to do a debate with Harris, but multiple ones.

Advertisement

During the call, Fox News' Bill Melugin asked Trump about a commitment to debate Harris, if she is indeed the Democratic nominee. 

"Oh yes, absolutely, I want to," Trump answered, also stressing throughout the call that "I think it's important." Trump reiterated that "I would be willing to do more than one debate."

Trump also took the time to speak out against the network, which he called out for being "fake news."

"I'm not thrilled about ABC News, because they truly are fake news," the former president said, as he repeatedly mentioned this point about being "not thrilled" with the network. Trump specifically took issue with coverage in which he said they were "actually trying to make a hero out of Joe Biden," despite how Trump regards him as being "the worst president."

On the same night as that disastrous June 27 debate between Trump and Biden on CNN, ABC News announced that they would be hosting a debate between the two candidates on September 10. "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis were supposed to serve as moderators. 

Trump had also made a post over Truth Social on Sunday indicating his preference for Fox News to host a debate. He reminded during Tuesday's call that he has "equal say" about the criteria. He also reminded later during the call when taking another question that he hasn't actually agreed to other debates yet. 

Recommended

The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Still, he added about Harris, "I want to debate her, and she'll be no different" from Biden with their policies. Trump also spoke on how it's "important for a presidential race" that candidates from the two major parties participate in debates, pointing out "I think... you sort of have an obligation." 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Is This Why Biden Was Slurring His Words During Call With Kamala's Campaign Staff? Matt Vespa
Don't Overthink It, Republicans. The Case Against Kamala Harris Is Straightforward. Guy Benson
Wait, Secret Service Snipers Had Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin? Matt Vespa
Here's What Biden Told Trump After Assassination Attempt Leah Barkoukis
GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Files Articles of Impeachment Against Kamala Harris Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
Advertisement