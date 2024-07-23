Here's What Trump Has to Say About Multiple Debates With Kamala Harris

Last week, the Trump-Vance campaign indicated it was not going to commit to a debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the running mate for former and potentially future President Donald Trump. That certainly looks to have been the right move, given recent developments. With President Joe Biden having withdrawn from the race on Sunday, it will likely be Trump who debates Harris. As he indicated during a press call on Tuesday, Trump not only hopes to do a debate with Harris, but multiple ones.

During the call, Fox News' Bill Melugin asked Trump about a commitment to debate Harris, if she is indeed the Democratic nominee.

"Oh yes, absolutely, I want to," Trump answered, also stressing throughout the call that "I think it's important." Trump reiterated that "I would be willing to do more than one debate."

Trump also took the time to speak out against the network, which he called out for being "fake news."

"I'm not thrilled about ABC News, because they truly are fake news," the former president said, as he repeatedly mentioned this point about being "not thrilled" with the network. Trump specifically took issue with coverage in which he said they were "actually trying to make a hero out of Joe Biden," despite how Trump regards him as being "the worst president."

On the same night as that disastrous June 27 debate between Trump and Biden on CNN, ABC News announced that they would be hosting a debate between the two candidates on September 10. "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis were supposed to serve as moderators.

Trump had also made a post over Truth Social on Sunday indicating his preference for Fox News to host a debate. He reminded during Tuesday's call that he has "equal say" about the criteria. He also reminded later during the call when taking another question that he hasn't actually agreed to other debates yet.

Still, he added about Harris, "I want to debate her, and she'll be no different" from Biden with their policies. Trump also spoke on how it's "important for a presidential race" that candidates from the two major parties participate in debates, pointing out "I think... you sort of have an obligation."