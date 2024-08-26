Trump Has Some Questions for ABC News Ahead of September Debate, Says to 'Stay Tuned'

Former President Donald Trump has a number of questions for ABC News ahead of the Sept. 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Truth Social, the Republican presidential nominee highlighted several red flags with the network.

“I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” he wrote.

Cotton and Karl sparred over Harris' record, with the host at times seemingly unaware of her radical positions while at others times claiming she's become more moderate since her last presidential run.

Tom Cotton applies the number one rule when dealing with the press in this clip: Never accept their false premises.



Karl insists Harris has changed her position on eliminating private health insurance, and Cotton takes him to the cleaners. pic.twitter.com/Ylq37mDRIw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2024

“Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton?"Trump's post continued. "Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

🚨Just in: President Trump made a new statement on the ABC News Presidential Debate on September 10th. Trump said, “Stay Tuned.”



Do you think President Trump should participate in the ABC News presidential debate? pic.twitter.com/cFcpketUnb — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 26, 2024

Trump had initially committed to the event when it was between him and President Biden, though when Harris took over the top spot on the Democratic Party ticket, he was less certain. Eventually the two campaigns agreed on the debate next month, which is set to take place in Philadelphia.